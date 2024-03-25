Solve eerie mysteries and puzzles in this gorgeous adventure game inspired by Scottish folklore when it releases in October

The Heirloom is a visually stunning 2D game that blends Scottish thriller with puzzle elements. It will be available this October on PC, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Our Future Game Show trailer starts with a clock ticking away in the dead of night before a sudden outbreak of light from an old lighthouse illuminates the face of our frightened protagonist. We then see an unknown person receive a call, ask for a ship to be prepared for departure, and then hang up abruptly.

As we reach the end of the spooky trailer, we get an idea of what sort of puzzles The Heirloom will have us solve in a dynamic sequence of gameplay fragments, before finally learning that we can play it all when the game releases in October. If you fancy keeping tabs on it before then, The Heirloom has recently passed its Kickstarter goal and you can check the latest updates below.

The Heirloom follows a newly orphaned 16-year-old named Marla and her younger brother Jack as they find themselves in the care of the only relative they have left—a grumpy old recluse with plenty to hide.

Moment-to-moment gameplay offers plenty of thriller, adventure, and puzzle game vibes as you become familiar with an island inspired by the atmosphere of the Hebrides and Scottish folklore. You'll have to put your noggin to work not only with some light puzzles but also when making fateful decisions that shape a story stuffed with secrets and mystery. No pressure, then.

