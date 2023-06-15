When is The Flash available to stream? Here's our prediction

The Flash is now in cinemas, but when is it coming to streaming? It’s a fair question, especially given how all but a few releases – we’re looking at you, Chris Nolan and Tom Cruise – seem to head to streaming services quicker than Barry Allen testing out some new sneakers.

While we don’t have an official answer (yet), there’s certainly a way to predict and figure out when The Flash is streaming on Max.

When is The Flash on streaming?

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The best guide on when The Flash will come to streaming lies in its DC cousins. Both Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Black Adam arrived on Max (then HBO Max) 48 days and 56 days after their respective cinema releases.

While we expect The Flash to have (slightly) longer legs at the cinema, that still narrows the streaming release window down considerably to between 45 and 60 days.

If that’s the case again (and we have no reason to suspect otherwise), The Flash will likely be streaming on Max between July 31 and August 13. In that case, early August is probably the most likely destination for Max subscribers to watch the Scarlet Speedster’s adventure from the comfort of their own homes.

