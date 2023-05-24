The Flash is zooming onto the big screen in a matter of weeks, and, to prepare for the superhero blockbuster event of the summer, one last trailer has been released.

The clip, which you can watch above, is packed with Batmen, Barrys, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl, as we get another look at Barry's disastrous trip back in time. He's out to save his mother's life, despite a warning from Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne that meddling with the timeline could "destroy everything."

We see the consequences of that choice pretty quickly, though, when Barry comes face to face with… himself. Batman is also now Michael Keaton's version, and instead of Clark Kent, it's Calle's Kara, AKA Supergirl. Oh, and Michael Shannon's Zod has arrived to conquer a world that is now sorely lacking in superheroes. How's that for meddling?

The Flash also stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen.

The film is one of the last DC movies of the old universe to be released, followed by Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Starting in 2025, James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters kicks off with Superman: Legacy. Rumors abound about who might be playing Clark Kent, Lex Luthor, and Lois Lane, but at the moment, nothing is known for sure.

There is also a new Supergirl movie in the works as part of the revamped DCU, though it's unclear at the moment if Calle will continue in the role.

You can get up to speed with all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows through the link, and see our guide to 2023's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.