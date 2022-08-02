Star-studded series The First Lady canceled after just one season

Showtime's star-studded series The First Lady has been canceled after just one season, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. The show features Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson and is an anthology series that focuses on former First Ladies' time in the White House – Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt, and Davis is Michelle Obama.

"Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season," a network spokesperson told the publication. "We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast – led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson – and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders."

Along with the three female leads, O-T Fagbenle, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, and Ellen Burstyn make up the cast. Though no reason has been given for the cancelation, The First Lady has just 41% on Rotten Tomatoes and its Audience Score is a low 58%.

Per another report from Deadline (opens in new tab), The First Lady's executive producers Cathy Schulman and Susanne Bier discussed who could feature in the show's future earlier this year – and the potential line-up included Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Hillary Clinton. "I think the hope is that there's going to be future seasons so they'll have the opportunity to have more First Ladies represented," Anderson commented. "So maybe not just four but maybe 104." How those particular historical figures would have been explored in the show will have to remain a mystery, though.

