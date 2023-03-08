Is The Finals on PS4, PS5, and Xbox will be a question increasingly asked by console players, and although the answer is good news for current gen owners, those who are still using PS4 and Xbox One will miss out on this highly destructive shooter. With The Finals beta running exclusively on PC during March 2023, it's understandable for gamers on consoles to wonder if and when they'll get a chance to experience these frenetic multiplayer battles for themselves, especially as the finished product will be free to play. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about The Finals on PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

Will The Finals be on PS4, PS5, and Xbox

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

We already know that it's coming to PC, but the question of will The Finals be on PS4, PS5, and Xbox has a mixed answer. The Finals will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X when it launches, however you won't be able to play it on PS4 or Xbox One. This is most likely due to the complex destruction physics that are central to the gameplay hook, and although much of this is being handled server-side there will still be a lot of processing required to keep things running smoothly, and unfortunately that level of detail will be beyond the capabilities of the last gen consoles. Therefore, you'll need to upgrade to one of the latest systems if you want to play The Finals once it comes out.

