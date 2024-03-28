The fight against Helldivers 2's Automaton horde just got easier: 2 new guns are here, including the long-rumored Heavy Machine Gun

Helldivers 2 just got two new heavy weapons for democratic soldiers to bring to the ongoing fight against the Automatons, spurred by a new Major Order to liberate Troost and head off the bots' "Reclamation." The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun are now available "for immediate battlefield distribution," as developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced via Twitter today.

Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde. pic.twitter.com/EZSzXJWSPnMarch 28, 2024 See more

Both guns are heavy weapons available as stratagems, and they seem to be unlocked at a fairly low level (I'm only level 18 and I can get them both, so I'd guess 10 or 15 for them). It seems like central command got some wires crossed on the names, because in-game the Heavy Machine Gun is called the MG-206 while the announcement tweet specifies MG-101. It's described as "a very powerful but difficult-to-wield machine gun with intense recoil." It costs 6,000 requisition slips to unlock and has a hefty 480-second cooldown and unlimited uses.

The Quasar Cannon, meanwhile, looks like an energy rocket launcher with some windup. "Charges up to fire a powerful, explosive energy burst," the description reads. "Has a long cooldown after firing." This weapon costs 7,500 slips to unlock and also has a 480-second cooldown with unlimited uses. In an in-game video, it's shown in action against an Automaton Hulk, and it doesn't actually kill the thing in the short clip, but I'm crossing my fingers that it's possible to one-shot a hulk if you hit a weak spot dead-on.

Our Helldivers 2 best weapons list may need an update, then. It looks like Helldivers 2 players are due for more stratagems somewhat soon, too. Reports are still unconfirmed, but a diver claiming to be Game Master Joel himself recently joined a player's game – conveniently captured on video – dropped an unreleased vehicle , and then disappeared into the night, confusing but exciting onlookers.

Democracy's greatest weapon may soon be upon us: Arrowhead says gatling guns "may" be coming but would "require some real cool mechanics."