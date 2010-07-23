The Evolution of Adrien Brody

What sounds like an account of Indiana Jones coming across all girly, is, in fact, an earnest look at a woman's search for her husband in war-torn Yugoslavia.



This came mere months after Cate Blanchett-starrer Charlotte Gray , and was slightly eclipsed by that release. Andie MacDowell is the wife-on-a-mission, and Adrien Brody turns up as one of three photographers who join her (Brendan Gleeson and Elias Koteas are the other two, filling out a quality cast).



Serious Scale: High- this fictional film feels like it should come with a 'Based on a true story' tag.