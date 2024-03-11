The Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator is already the ultimate RPG crossover, with incredibly convincing takes on The Witcher, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate 3

This character creator has already produced everything from Pokemon nightmares to one of the most wholesome stories I've ever seen

Dragon's Dogma 2
(Image credit: Capcom/mmmmmm8989 on Reddit)

The character creator for Dragon's Dogma 2 has only been out for a few days, but it's quickly turned into the ultimate RPG crossover - and it's simultaneously producing some of the most wholesome and most horrifying things I have ever seen come out of a video game.

If you want to be in on the ground floor of excellent Dragon's Dogma 2 characters, you'll want to check out Fashion Dogma on Reddit, where players are sharing photos of their creations, often accompanied by the slider settings used to make those characters so you can recreate them in your own game. There are Geralts. There are Shadowhearts. There are even at least two Melinas

There's far too much to share everything here, but the tweet below will give you a decent idea of just how robust this character creator really is. Even the joke characters are pretty impressive likenesses, from Danny DeVito to an emo Tobey Maguire straight out of Spider-Man 3. There's also this Pikachu, which… well, don't click that link if you want to sleep tonight.

My favorite creation, however, is definitely this gaming couple who built incredible likenesses of each other. "This process encouraged us to stop and really look at one another like we’ve never done before," CrankyGamer68 writes. "We found ourselves pretty much blocking everything out today and focusing on the most minuscule details of ourselves and how we see each other." I never would've expected something so wholesome in all of this.

Even before the advent of this subreddit, people were already eager to share some truly bizarre creations ranging from Todd Howard to Gigachad. It looks like the sequel is offering a worthy follow-up to the original game's incredible creation tools.

The best time to play Dragon's Dogma was 12 years ago, and the second-best time is now while the RPG is on sale for $5 ahead of Dragon's Dogma 2's launch.

