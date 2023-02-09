The Division 2 devs can't update the game because a delayed update broke the game updater

Never before have I seen live service game development summarized so well: The Division 2 currently cannot be updated because a recently delayed seasonal update broke the system used to update the game, so the developers trying to update it have to first update the updater to accept new updates. So that they can update it.

The worst part is I'm barely exaggerating. As the dev team explained in a recent Twitter (opens in new tab) post: "Last week, we shared news that the season would be delayed due to a localization issue. This past Saturday, in the process of creating the update which would resolve the issue, we encountered an error that brought down the build generation system for The Division 2. As a result, we cannot update the game until this system has been rebuilt."

To recap: the fix for an error that delayed an update resulted in an error that broke the updater which would deliver that update to The Division 2. I'm not a game developer, but that doesn't sound very good. Consequently, the devs "are unable to make server or client side updates until the build generation system is restored," meaning they can't even extend existing seasonal content to help fill the gap between updates.

Maybe it's because I just played it for like the fifth time, but I'm reminded of the unquestionably perfect Dead Space remake , where the plot is propelled by somebody telling Isaac Clarke that he can't fix the life-saving thing until he fixes another thing which is far away from the first thing and also behind several locked doors and a big fire overseen by a monster who hates people named Isaac.

The best part, and I swear this is true, is the signoff. "Our next update will be provided tomorrow," the devs conclude. Mentioning another update seems like tempting fate to me, but again, I'm no live service dev. And I do hope the live service devs working on this can sort everything out without more headache.