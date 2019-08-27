The designer of Iron Man VR's new suit teases a wider Sony-verse of Marvel team-ups in Official PlayStation Magazine #166

When Marvel artist Adi Granov shared his design for the suit in Iron Man VR we were excited, but when he revealed in Official PlayStation Magazine 166 he's created equally sleek designs for other characters crossing into the game we were giddy. However, it's his love of the Sony-Marvel team-up that impresses. Can Iron Man VR be the Spider-Man-sized hit virtual reality needs?

Sharp shooter

Leading issue 166, on sale now, however, is our extended hands-on and interviews with Infinity Ward. We play every new multiplayer mode in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and discover how the original team behind COD4: Modern Warfare are back on board to make this year's shooter the best the series has seen.

Animation director Mark Grigsby says in issue 166: "Honestly, Modern Warfare was probably the best time of my video game industry career. I’ve been in this industry for about 21 years now. But those were awesome times and then to come back and be a part of it, and then have the team so enamoured with it and be fans [of Modern Warfare], and then they’re putting their heart and soul into it as well. It was, it was a good feeling. It’s awesome.”

Tony Hawk at 20

"We were young and it was cool!" Says Mick West, co-founder of NeverSoft and co-creator of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, which celebrated 20 years in August.

The dev reveals what it was really like to work on this iconic franchise, from a co-worker building a skate park in his back garden for the team to being PlayStation's first online game, and setting fire to the studio's iconic 'eye' logo.

"I'm very proud of what we did. I can see the influence it's had on the broader game market and on skateboarding itself. It was good to be a small part of that," says West.

Oddworld has soul

At a time when we prepping for PlayStation 5 it's good to remember where we came from, and in issue 166 we sit down with iconic developer Lorne Lanning to discover where Oddworld can go next.

"Sometimes you must take a longer road to achieve your dreams," shares Lorne Lanning in issue 166 as he discusses taking the classic series from PS1 to PS4 and beyond.

Read the interview in this issue and discover why Oddworld Soulstorm is shaping into one of PS4's best new puzzle-platformers.

