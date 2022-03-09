The Defenders return to Marvel Comics this summer - along with the Beyonder

The Defenders are returning in a new series starting this June - though details are scarce, thanks to the typically mysterious nature of Marvel's announcement of the return of the Doctor Strange led so-called 'non-team'.

The Defenders recently starred in a limited series courtesy of writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodriguez, with the final page of the last issue, January 19's Defenders #5, promising "The Defenders will return" - which means we now at least know when that return is coming.

Along with simply teasing the arrival of an "unexpected foe" for the Defenders "from beyond", the cryptic teaser includes art from Ron Lim showing the Beyonder in his original Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars armor, with a dome bearing an Omega symbol over his head.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

An animated GIF version of the art included with Marvel's announcement transforms this version of the Beyonder into one more recognizable, removing the dome from his face and showing a version of the omniscient villain as he appeared in his human form in Secret Wars II ('80s Jheri curl and all). You can see the transforming art right here.

As for the Omega symbol on the helmeted version of the art, it could symbolize a few different things. In Marvel lore, there's no direct connection between the symbol and the Beyonder (unlike at DC where Darkseid is directly associated with the 'Omega Force'). But a semi-obscure Marvel Comics hero called Omega the Unknown recently made his return in the pages of the Darkhold: Omega one shot.

Though Omega the Unknown and the Beyonder aren't directly connected, Omega does have a long history with the Defenders. Perhaps plot elements from the recently wrapped Defenders limited series and Darkhold event will come together for June's new Defenders story.

Whatever the case, Marvel promises more information about the new Defenders title coming on March 10 - so keep your eyes peeled here as the story breaks.

Defenders returning in June puts the title hot on the heels of new launches for Savage Avengers and Thunderbolts in May. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations coming later this month.

The Defenders' odd history leaves them just short of making Newsarama's list of the best superhero teams of all time.