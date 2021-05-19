The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes gets a creepy trailer ahead of first gameplay

House of Ashes, the third game in Supermassive Games' Dark Pictures Anthology, received a short teaser trailer today ahead of a full gameplay reveal coming Thursday, May 27.

You don't need to worry if you haven't played the previous Dark Pictures games; they're all standalone horror stories connected only by their names and some themes. House of Ashes is set in 2003 Iraq. CIA field operative Rachel King leads a group to the Zagros mountain range to investigate a weapons facility, only for her team to be ambushed by enemy soldiers. Amidst the conflict, an earthquake of some sort swallows both sides and sends them tumbling into an underground temple. You know what that means: ancient monsters.

"Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the Unit as they strive to navigate a subterranean labyrinth and escape the terrifying threat," Supermassive Games says of the setup. "Will they each prioritise their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?"

Like Until Dawn, widely considered a breakout hit for Supermassive, House of Ashes has five characters whose actions and fates are determined by your choices. Where Until Dawn went for eight characters, the Dark Pictures games have always stuck with five, and House of Ashes will continue that tradition. House of Ashes will also support five-player local co-op and two-player online co-op.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will launch later this year on PS, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.