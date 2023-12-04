The creator of Terraria says the worst part of making one of the biggest indie games ever is that their wife likes Stardew Valley more

The developer of Terraria has revealed the worst part of creating one of the biggest indie games ever - and it's related to Stardew Valley .

Andrew 'Redigit' Spinks may have created open-world survival game Terraria - which is one of the most successful indie games ever - but that doesn't stop their wife from enjoying some of the other games on offer, and then telling them about it.

On December 3, the developer took to Twitter to share one of the problems with being the creator of Terraria: "The worst part of being Redigit, the creator of Terraria, the 8th best-selling video game of all time, is listening to your wife fangirl over Stardew Valley," the developer revealed.

To be fair to Redigit's wife, Stardew Valley is also incredibly popular with the indie gaming community. It's also an exciting time for fans of the farming sim because the Stardew Valley 1.6 update is right around the corner. In fact, its creator (Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone) recently gave fans an update on the upcoming new content, telling them that he's in "extreme crunch mode" for Stardew Valley 1.6 .

Back to Terraria (sorry, Redigit), despite releasing in 2011 the sandbox game is still getting updates. Last week, it was revealed that Terraria's fish are now visible after 12 years - making fishing much easier. Similar to the Stardew Valley dev, who recently revealed it's players' enthusiasm for the game that keeps them motivated to continue developing it, earlier this year we found out that Terraria "still sells like hotcakes," and that's why its devs can't move on.

All jokes aside, both Terraria and Stardew Valley are worth trying out if you've somehow managed to miss them over the last few years - especially since there's still content regularly being added to them. Both titles are also available on a variety of platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.