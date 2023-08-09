The Continental trailer promises an action-packed story true to the John Wick universe

The new trailer for upcoming series The Continental is here, and it looks absolutely epic.

Not only is it full of the kind of action set-pieces we'd hoped for (swords, guns, and martial arts, yes please) from the John Wick cinematic universe, but we also learn a bit more about the story.

The spin-off is set years before the events of the first film and is told through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, who’s dragged into the underbelly of 1970s New York City. We know now this is because his brother stole something from Cormac (Mel Gibson), the current manager of the hotel.

This will include him facing a past he thought he’d left behind, as well as navigating the early days of The Continental hotel, which is a safe haven for assassins. It’s not exactly clear how this will all unfold, but given the events of the John Wick saga, we’d bet that we might find out exactly how Winston became the hotel manager.

Colin Woodell plays Winston, who is played by Ian McShane in the John Wick movies. Alongside him, Ayomide Adegun plays a young Charon, Hubert Point-Du Jour stars as Miles, Jessica Allain is Lou, Mishel Prada plays KD, and Nhung Kate is Yen.

The Continental premieres on Peacock on September 22 in the US, and Prime Video internationally. Although, currently, it’s only labeled as having a September release date on the streaming platform so we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

