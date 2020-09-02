The Boys season 2 release date, new trailers, and everything else you need to know

We’re so close. The Boys season 2 is almost here and we’ve followed the superhero series’ return from early announcement all the way through to its September premiere – which means we’ve already got the full story on the sophomore season waiting for you down below.

Everything from a release date (and new release schedule), to trailers, new cast members, and even some purdy posters are here. We’ve even combed through hours of interviews and panels to bring you all the essential information you need to know before Friday. The Boys season 2 is shaping up to be bigger, better, and bloodier – and it all starts right here.

The Boys season 2 release date is September 4 – but only for the first three episodes. In a change from the first season’s decision to drop every episode at once – and keeping in step with Amazon’s shift to staggered releases – there will be a new episode every Friday up until episode eight’s finale on October 9. We’ll have the full release schedule on-site very shortly!

The Boys season 2 cast: every new addition and returning face

The Boys season 2 cast is the same at its core, but there are a few intriguing newcomers to be aware of.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie) are all returning.

The Seven remains (almost) intact: Erin Moriarty (Starlight), the terrifying Anthony Starr (Homelander), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McGelliot) will be back and potentially form part of Vought’s fightback against Billy’s crew. Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) will also be up and running for season 2, while the mysterious Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is also appearing.



As for the new members of the cast, Aya Cash’s Stormfront leads the way. She’ll play the super-charged new member of The Seven who aims to send a shock through the system of both Vought and those who oppose the corporation.



Giancarlo Esposito, having made a brief cameo in the first season, will appear again at Vought CEO Stan Edgar – with his role significantly larger this time around. Patton Oswalt has also been confirmed. He's in a "#SecretRole". Eric Kripke has even hashtagged it, so you know it's a big deal. Jim Beaver will also reprise his role as Secretary of Defense Robert Singer.

The Boys season 2 trailers: watch both now

Need a taster? The Boys season 2 trailers are here – with both major releases providing a glimpse into what the characters are up to this season and whether the Supes are likely to get their comeuppance anytime soon.

The first trailer focuses on The Boys on the run from the law. They’re Public Enemy #1 given their assault on Vought at the tail-end of the first season. The Seven, meanwhile, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with each other and are looking every inch the stage-managed Supes that Vought wants them to be – though the appearance of new hero Stormfront (played by Aya Cash) could shake things up.

The second trailer, meanwhile, feels a lot more spoiler-heavy. Not so much in terms of story details, though it appears to outline Stormfront’s upcoming arc this season, but in terms of set-pieces and surprises that you might not want to know about until they air. But it’s here if you want to see it.

The Boys season 2 story: what to expect from the Seven and The Boys

"It's like season one on Compound V,” Karl Urban told GamesRadar+ during a recent roundtable. The second season is sure to up the stakes, with The Boys on the run and Starlight’s allegiance to the Seven likely to be strained further after her double-cross in season one.

“We have gone so much further,” actor Jack Quaid told Entertainment Weekly. “No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future."

There’s also going to be a Seven-themed movie, Dawn of the Seven. Creator Eric Kripke confirmed as much in a separate interview with EW.

Most of all, expect fireworks (and electricity) between Homelander the new Supe on the block, Stormfront.

According to Cash at the show’s SDCC panel, Stormfront “matches” Homelander and that dynamic is sure to form a serious part of proceedings – as is the fallout from Homelander, his son, and Becca coming face-to-face with Billy Butcher during the closing minutes of last season.

Much of The Boys season 2 story will invariably deal with the aftermath of Homelander’s grand reveal, as well as charting the escape of Hughie, Frenchie, The Female, and Mother’s Milk now that they’re on the FBI (s)hitlist.

The Boys season 2 posters are here and are pure nightmare fuel

And that's the basics of what you need to know about The Boys season 2 before it starts later this week. Our review will be here on day of release. Get ready – it's another insane ride.