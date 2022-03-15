The Boys star Karl Urban may have just revealed that season 4 is on its way

The Boys star Karl Urban has seemingly confirmed that season 4 is already on the way, and will likely be filmed by the end of 2022.

The dark comedy series, which follows a group of vigilantes as they attempt to take down the multi-billion dollar company that manages a corrupt team of superheroes called The Seven, is set to release its third installment on June 3.

Ahead of its premiere, Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser for season 3 at SXSW on Saturday, March 12 – which is where Urban revealed to Variety that he will be "shooting The Boys through the end of the year".

As it stands, the show hasn't officially been renewed beyond its upcoming chapter, which wrapped principal photography in September 2021. So, if Urban, who plays Billy Butcher on the show, is gearing up to film more, that means new episodes are being prepped as we speak.

Of course, there's also the spin-offs, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series that kicked off on March 4, and G-Men, but Urban does not seem to be involved in either of those projects. In fact, in the former, his character Billy Butcher is voiced by Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs instead.

For now, The Boys season 3 is set to introduce Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess, two Supes who have shared history with season two antagonist Stormfront (Aya Cash). While the pair of them threaten Homelander's (Antony Starr) status as the most powerful being in town, Billy and co keep up their efforts to expose Vought International's crimes.

Elsewhere, Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarity) take their relationship public, as congresswoman-turned-secret Supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) continues to blow up the heads of those standing in the way of her political ambitions. You know, standard The Boys storylines!

