The bloodiest zombie game of the year is going for half price this Black Friday

If hacking and slashing your way through a zombified LA sounds like fun, the Dead Island 2 HELL-A edition should be top of your list. This Black Friday gaming deal is one of my favorite so far, partly because I had so much fun playing Dead Island 2 this year and partly because I really, really want the Slayer tarot cards that come with this special edition box set.

Now on sale for $50 less than its retail price, the Dead Island 2 HELL-A edition is only $49.99 at Amazon. This bumper version of Deep Silver's gore-soaked zombie slasher came out earlier this year at closer to the $100 mark, so it's more than affordable now that a particular juicy Black Friday deal has carved that price point straight down the middle. Expect numerous goodies on top of a hard-copy disc (complete with a steel book) when you take advantage of this super sweet PS5 Black Friday deal. There are also PS4 and Xbox Series X options available, but we're seeing specifically the PS5 version being hit with the tastiest discounts across the board.

This Dead Island 2 Black Friday deal is one specifically for our US readers and shoppers out there, so those in other regions should check below for more Black Friday bargains closer to home. I consider it one of the best zombie games in recent years, so let me walk you through what makes it such a solid buy – either for yourself or as a grisly gift for the horror enthusiasts in your life.

Dead Island 2 HELL-A edition | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you've been holding off buying Dead Island 2, now's your time to strike. This 50% Black Friday discount means a record low price for the special edition box set, bagging you the game as well as a host of cool collector items all for little more than standard edition. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the original game

✅ You want all the extra merch you can get

✅ You've got a co-op partner Don't buy it if: ❌ Gore isn't your thing Price Check (PS5 ver): Walmart $86.96 | Best Buy $58.99



Should you buy the Dead Island 2 HELL-A edition?

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Whether or not you swoop on this Dead Island 2 Black Friday deal should be down to two things: your passion for zombies (the gorier the better), and your passion for unique collector's edition items. Even if you already picked up Dead Island 2's digital version, the HELL-A edition is hard to pass up. The box includes a map of LA, six tarot cards as seen in the game, pin badges, an iron-on patch for your battle jacket, and in-game goodies to redeem as well.

If you have yet to experience Dead Island 2 and are wondering if the game would be up your street, the best comparison I can make is to Dying Light 2 and its predecessor. This is a first-person melee hack n' slash action epic, featuring inventive makeshift weapons to sizzle, slice, and literally melt the gnashing hordes of undead. Not for the faint-hearted, but definitely for anyone who just wants to let loose with an acid-powered machete in tow.

According to our Dead Island 2 review, the game "takes some simple ideas and works them to perfection in a well-made and fun game. It's a one-note thrill but does well to make that note absolutely sing. It's a game of simple pleasures, then, but one that does well to maximize what it does with it." That's because you'll be spending a lot of the time beating zombies to a bloody pulp with melee weapons, with a bunch of guns added in as the story progresses if you want to try your hand at undead sniping. Sound good? Sounds like you know what to pick up this Black Friday, then.

