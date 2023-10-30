One of the best horror movies of 2021 is getting an unexpected sequel

Please stay on the line: Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone is coming back for a second installment.

An adaptation of the 2004 short story by Joe Hill, the supernatural horror follows Finney Shaw (Mason Shaw), a 13-year-old boy who gets abducted by a sadistic killer known as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) and locked inside a soundproof basement. Finney soon learns that he can communicate with the Grabber's previous victims via a disconnected rotary phone – and that it might just be his only way out.

The cast includes Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, Troy Rudeseal, Miguel Cazarez, and E. Roger Mitchell.

Produced by Blumhouse and theatrically distributed by Universal, the film grossed $161 million worldwide against a budget of $16 million.

Writer C. Robert Cargill, who penned the script alongside Derrickson, explained via tweet that it was Hill who came up with the sequel idea: "Me: I'm only going to make a Black Phone sequel if we have a really great idea. *Phone Rings* Joe Hill: So I've got a really great idea. Me and Scott 30 seconds later: So we're making a Black Phone sequel."

Though the film has no official title, Cargill also provided some joke suggestions, which include, Black Phone 2: Call Me Maybe, Black Phone 2: Hold the Phone, Black Phone 2: Dial Tomb, and Black Phone 2: Please Hold.

The Black Phone 2 is set for a June 27, 2025 release date. The Black Phone is streaming now on Peacock. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.