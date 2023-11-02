The Bikeriders races onto the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The Bikeriders zooms onto the cover of Total Film this month. Written and directed by Midnight Special's Jeff Nichols, the drama charts the highs and lows of a Chicago motorcycle club during the '60s, through the eyes of its members.

Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, and Boyd Holbrook among its ensemble cast, the movie draws inspiration from Danny Lyon’s seminal 60s photo-essay book. Drawing on themes of loyalty, love triangles, masculinity, and identity via biker subculture, this dirty-sexy adaptation is due to hit screens soon (although its exact release date is currently TBC).

In our new cover feature on the film, we speak to Nichols and his key collaborators about casting kismet, awards heat, and finding raw truth under the grease. From casting Butler after seeing him in the trailer for Elvis to the movie's uncanny relevance in our present-day social media-obsessed world, it's all here.

And that's not all – we also take a deep dive into how he compiled such an incredible cast, from Zooming with Comer to finding casting alchemy with Hardy and Butler. We also speak about the intense filming that took place over just 39 days, getting the cast to up their riding skills, and making sure the filming felt like "independent filmmaking on steroids".

Look out for more exclusives from The Bikeriders imminently. Elsewhere, in this issue, you'll find news stories on Leave The World Behind, All of Us Strangers, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and Doctor Who. Plus, we've got interviews with Zack Snyder about Rebel Moon and his filmography so far, Sofia Coppola and the cast of Priscilla, and The Holdovers' director Alexander Payne.

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Total Film/20th Century Studios)

(Image credit: Total Film/20th Century Studios)

Subscribers have an exclusive text-free cover on its way to them, and the issue hits shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, 9 November.

Pre-order the issue here to bag your copy, or click here to subscribe to Total Film and never miss another exclusive. With our latest offer, you can get a JOBY Magnetic Wireless Charger worth £29.95 when you take out a print subscription.