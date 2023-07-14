The best cat collecting game ever has now got an even better spiritual successor

The team behind everyone's favorite cat-collecting game Neko Atsume has created a new studio and released a new adorable game, this time with dogs.

As spotted by Siliconera , Origami - a Japanese studio comprised of some of Neko Atsume's developers - has recently released its new game Inu no Oyakume. Similar to Neko Atsume, players will need to make a welcoming space for the dogs that frequent their phone (and mostly show up in between uses of the app) by leaving food offerings and comfy places to rest. As the game progresses, new dogs will show up and new items will unlock.

Unlike the cats in Neko Atsume, which would just show up, take your food, and sometimes leave a gift as a form of payment, it seems the dogs in Inu no Oyakume are a bit more proactive. According to Siliconera, the dogs in this game have special powers and will sometimes set off on patrols to protect the world by fighting yokai (monsters) - it'll be up to the player to make sure that these brave creatures have somewhere to rest and recover. Don't worry though, you'll still be able to take photos of the little visitors.

The game is available on the Google Play Store right now with an iOS version also expected soon. Before you get too excited though, Inu no Oyakume only has Japanese language support at the moment, with no word yet on if or when it'll ever be localized in other languages and countries. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a worldwide release soon.