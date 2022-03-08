Barry Keoghan on joining The Batman universe: "I’m still pinching myself"

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence on his mystery role in The Batman – and has praised both director Matt Reeves and Riddler actor Paul Dano.

Spoilers for The Batman follow. If you haven’t seen the movie, look away now!

Barry Keoghan may play the ‘Unseen Arkham Prisoner’ in The Batman, but we know him better as the Joker. While Keoghan didn’t directly address the character in his interview with Esquire Middle East, he has nothing but nice things to say about his time on set.

"[Dano’s] brilliant, man. And Matt Reeves and [producer] Dylan Clark especially were amazing to me – really, really amazing to me," Keoghan said. "Getting to be part of the Batman universe is [a huge deal for me]. I’m a fanboy of these movies, and especially the Batman universe. So to be in that world, I’m still pinching myself."

Keoghan also singled out Reeves as a filmmaker he "hugely admires", and compares his creative process to Eternals director Chloe Zhao.

"To get to walk alongside him and see how he works and seeing, much like Chloe Zhao, how comfortable he makes you on set, and he gives you the time you need and what you want. I’m in such a blessed position."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Reeves also detailed a deleted scene featuring Barry Keoghan’s villain and Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. "He's getting into Batman's mind," Reeves revealed. "Barry and Rob, they did the scene so beautifully."

