The Baldur's Gate 3 cast is back together, and fans think that could mean incoming updates

The core cast of Baldur's Gate 3 are back together, causing raucous speculation among players.

Yesterday on September 12, Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde posted the tweet seen just below, in which the actor is joined by fellow Baldur's Gate 3 actors Neil Newbon, Tim Downie, Samantha Beart, Amelia Tyler, Jennifer English, and Theo Solomon. Those are the actors for Astarion, Gale, Karlach, the narrator, Shadowheart, and Wyll, respectively.

Wilde mentions that it's the first time the actors have "been in a room together," before Newbon adds that it's "by complete accident." Wilde also tries to downplay the whole thing, adding "nothing to see here!" as if that was ever going to stop Baldur's Gate 3 players speculating over why the actors are reuniting after the game's launch.

Well, we already know tweaks to Baldur's Gate 3's narrative are coming, and Karlach's ending has already been altered. With this knowledge, it's not hard to see how the core cast of Origin characters could combine for new scenes, be them big or small, that factor into other aspects developer Larian wants to change surrounding the narrative of Baldur's Gate 3.

That's certainly the sense on the game's subreddit. "Oh shit, I wonder if it's a paid DLC expansion or a free update, either way all but confirms major updates are coming," reads one comment. "Also, with Karlach's VA there hopefully we get a happy ending added." It's easy to miss, but Karlach actor Samantha Beart does pop up near the end of the video on the right side.

"Both D:OS games got major updates post-release; I'd say this all but confirms that BG3's getting the same treatment," writes another user. It's true - both Divinity: Original Sin games did receive fairly significant post-launch updates, and for both games that meant new story scenes to explore for the player character.

On the other hand, this could all be much ado about nothing. It's admittedly rare that a group of seven actors would all be recording lines at once for a game, and as one Reddit comment points out, several cast members just happened to be at the UK's Insomnia Gaming Fest, so they could well have all had a cute meetup at the event.

For what it's worth, Baldur's Gate 3 game director Swen Vincke teased barely two weeks ago that actors would be coming back to the studio for new lines. Something is definitely cooking at Larian, but whether all these actors are meeting up now to record new lines is up for debate.

