Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 2 is here - and it finally fixes Karlach

Baldur’s Gate 3’s second patch is now live, and it’s good news for everyone’s favorite Tiefling Karlach.

A word to the wise: this story will have some minor spoilers from now on.

Still here? Lovely. As Larian Studios spells out in the patch notes, you’re getting a new epilogue scene for Karlach, alongside additional moments with the Tiefling in acts one and two, which should allow her to “better reflect on her infernal engine and the options available to her.” The team is also working on additional endgame scenes that feature other characters.

To delve further into spoiler territory, one of the central points of Karlach’s story is the infernal engine in her chest that’s slowly killing her. At launch, the endgame options included returning to one of the Nine Hells, Avernus; turning into a Mind Flayer to shed the engine entirely; or, basically, just calling it quits and dying.

We don’t love that for the community’s favorite Tiefling, so the fans made their views clear. Views Larian has taken on board. In a subsequent blog post, the developer essentially explained that, while her story wouldn’t be changing, an update was coming to add an ending that’s “fiery, poignant, and gives her the ending she deserves.”

Does the new ending give her justice? You’ll have to be the judge, but we know it includes getting an additional scene to conclude the ending where Karlach returns to Avernus. Also, if Karlach is in your party at the end of the game and the Blade of Avernus offers to go to the Hells with her, “you can now decide whether to go with them, go alone with Karlach, or let them go by themselves.”

While this patch has a lot of Karlach content, there’s plenty else, too. Alongside the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, you can dismiss people in co-op – a D&D campaign master’s dream, surely – and a few typos have been fixed. That’s alright, Larian, we’ve all been there.

