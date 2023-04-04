The Asus ROG Ally is real – and has better specs than Steam Deck

Following an announcement on April Fools' Day that caused a healthy dose of disbelief, the Asus ROG Ally has been confirmed as a real handheld in development, which will look to take on the blossoming portable gaming PC market.

The ROG Ally ("a lie" - you can see why folks were confused) will run on Windows 11 and supposedly house a custom AMD APU that's dubbed to be the fastest on the market.

Compared to the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally looks like it will have superior specs, at least on paper. The Ally will have a 16:9, 1080p touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Valve's popular handheld, on the other hand, can only boast 800p and 60Hz on a 16:10 display.

Regardless of the confusion, an official Asus Twitter account confirmed the handheld's existence on April 3rd.

It’s real!Stay tuned for more 👀#ROG #ROGALLY #PlayALLYourGames pic.twitter.com/UcYyUebBSZApril 3, 2023 See more

Of course, there's no accounting for taste, but the sleek and stylish white design seen in images contrasts distinctly from the Deck, as its vents, colorful line work, and front speakers all resemble the best Asus gaming laptops.

The ROG Ally will be the latest in a long line of portable gaming PCs to launch in recent years, as the Ayaneo 2, OneXPlayer 2, and Steam Deck have all made inroads into competing with the on-the-go capabilities on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

While details are still sparse at present, Asus has confirmed that it will run games from Steam and Xbox libraries, as well as other digital storefronts.

(Image credit: Asus)

Just as the Steam Deck can be fastened down to a more stationary setup with one of the best Steam Deck Docks, the Asus ROG Ally can be plugged into an external GPU, or connected to a larger display.

There are no confirmed release dates or prices yet, although one leak found on Reddit (opens in new tab) and reported by Insider Gaming (opens in new tab) states that the Ally will launch in two colors – Black and White – and in two storage capacity sizes. If the leak is to be believed, a 512GB model will cost $649, and a 1TB version will set you back $899.

This leak also suggests an October release date, and that the Ally will even support VR. Whether there is much validity to this remains to be seen, although we'd expect to hear more in the coming months.

To sign up to hear more about the Asus ROG Ally, you can join the mailing list (opens in new tab) on the Asus website.

Looking for a more stationary setup? Check out the best gaming monitors, the best gaming chairs, and the best gaming desks.