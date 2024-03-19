New Star Wars TV show The Acolyte finally gets official Disney Plus release date – and it's very soon

The Acolyte, the next Star Wars show to hit Disney Plus, has finally set an official release date: the series will premiere on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. This lines up with the previously rumored release date reported by Collider last month.

If The Acolyte follows the pattern of Ahsoka, the last Star Wars show to air on Disney Plus, we can expect new episodes to drop at 9pm ET/6pm PT, which is 2am BST the following day.

The new show is set around 100 years before The Phantom Menace and follows a former Padawan (played by The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg) who reunites with her Jedi Master (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a string of sinister crimes. The series will consist of eight episodes, so we can expect weekly episode drops until July 23.

The show's cast also includes The Good Place's Manny Jacinto, His Dark Materials' Dafne Keen, Russian Doll's Rebecca Henderson, Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith, Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman, and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is on board as showrunner.

A trailer is releasing later today (March 19), which will give us our best look yet at the show. The first footage from The Acolyte premiered for attendees of Star Wars Celebration in London last April, but it's unknown whether this will be the same clip as the one released to the public today. The first poster, which Lucasfilm revealed yesterday, hints at a bloody, darker take on the galaxy far, far away than we've seen so far with Star Wars' small screen offerings.

