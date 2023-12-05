32 of Tom Cruise's greatest movie moments

Whether he’s scaling a building or producing Oscar-nominated performances, there’s no denying that Tom Cruise is a Hollywood legend. It’s been that way since his early work in Risky Business and Top Gun cemented him as a leading man, before his performance as everyone’s favorite IMF agent in the Mission: Impossible movies confirmed him as the go-to action man.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Cruise first started acting at the age of 18, landing bit parts in Endless Love and Taps before making it big time in The Outsiders. Over the years since, he’s broken countless box office records for his leading roles, as well as earning his fair share of acting accolades from his peers. It doesn’t matter what the movie is, if Cruise is making an appearance, it’s sure to be memorable.

While he’s often known for his risky stunts that have seen him defying gravity and the laws of physics, there have also been countless powerful performances in his filmography too. As you might imagine with such a lengthy and impressive career, he's also had his fair share of iconic scenes as well. So in celebration of a Hollywood career like no other, here are the 32 greatest Tom Cruise movie moments.

32. The Color of Money: "Doom"

(Image credit: Touchstone)

The Martin Scorsese-directed The Color of Money may have been one of Tom Cruise’s earlier movies, but it still contains some of his most iconic moments. Starring the actor as Vincent Lauria, a young hotshot pool player, it’s a sequel to The Hustler that sees Paul Newman reprise his role as 'Fast Eddie' Felson. Cruise nails the youthful energy and charisma of Vincent, a man in complete control of his powers. At one point, when he encounters a new opponent, he whips out a custom cue case at a pool hall. "What do you have in there?" they ask him, as Vincent grins and quips back, "Here? Doom." Effortlessly cool, it's one for the Cruise quotes book. Fun fact, too, this is such a memorable quote that it even inspired the name of first-person shooter game Doom.

31. Mission: Impossible 2: Motorcycle chase

(Image credit: Paramount)

Mission: Impossible 2’s most pulse-thumping scene comes during its motorcycle chase. Tom Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt is on the run after capturing the only antidote to the Chimera virus from rogue agent Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott). Jumping on a nearby Triumph motorcycle to make his escape, the high-octane chase scene is incredible and features fake-out masks, explosions, and helicopters. It’s one of Cruise’s most memorable action scenes, and of course, the actor did most of it himself too.

30. Legend: Jack destroys Darkness

(Image credit: Universal)

Ridley Scott’s 1985 movie Legend is a hidden gem in Tom Cruise’s filmography. Extremely dark, weird, and atmospheric, the movie is one of the few times Cruise really embraced fantasy filmmaking. He plays 'man of the forest' Jack, whose romance with Princess Lili has a chilling effect when the Lord of Darkness plots to use their relationship to send the world into eternal night. After kidnapping Lili and luring her into his nefarious ways, Tim Curry’s devil-like Darkness is confronted by Jack in this memorable final fight. Showering him with sunlight, Jack sends him off into the void before awakening back in the forest.

29. Running in any movie

(Image credit: Paramount)

Any Tom Cruise fan will know, the actor loves to run. Endless compilations of the star running in his movies can be found on YouTube as he heads on a sprint in almost every movie he stars in. From Minority Report to War of the Worlds, there have been a lot of great Cruise runs, but probably the best comes in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol when IMF agent Ethan Hunt runs away from a sandstorm. Capturing the iconic gait of Cruise’s run from a low angle, he sprints through Dubai while barely breaking a sweat.

28. Valkyrie: The plan explained

(Image credit: MGM)

The 2008 thriller Valkyrie sees Tom Cruise play real-life historical figure Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, who was one of the men who plotted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944. It is one of the actor’s most heavily researched roles, with Cruise having worked for eight months before filming began to nail the characterization, which included wearing an eyepatch throughout. But it’s a scene towards the end that really stands out as one of the most memorable moments of Cruise’s career. After the plan has been foiled, General Fromm (Tom Wilkinson) sentences all of the plotters to be executed before his involvement can be revealed. Cruise's Colonel fires back a chilling, and simple, warning: "No one will be spared."

27. Rock of Ages: Stacee’s performance

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Rock of Ages sees Tom Cruise channel his inner rock star in the ensemble musical. Playing the Axl Rose homage, Stacee Jaxx, his most memorable moment comes when he performs "Pour Some Sugar on Me" on stage to rapturous applause. It’s an impressive feat, and one Cruise rehearsed for hours each day to get right. What’s more, it’s one of his boldest performances, taking him right out of his comfort zone and allowing audiences to see a new shade to the star's talents. Action hero, awards-bait, and rock star – Cruise is no one-trick pony.

26. Edge of Tomorrow: The exosuits

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Edge of Tomorrow features a lot of incredible Tom Cruise stunts, but undoubtedly the best come when his character William Cage is donning the exoskeleton suit. Described as one-man tanks, they protect the soldiers in battle and, of course, Cruise didn’t want to resort to CGI for them. Instead, he, Emily Blunt, and the other stars of the film wore very real and very heavy suits for all of their stunts. This makes all of the scenes of Cage and Blunt’s Rita Vrataski running through explosions all the more impressive. Fun fact, the 90-pound suits were actually designed by the same person who made the Batman suits.

25. Jerry Maguire: "You had me at hello"

(Image credit: Columbia TriStar)

Tom Cruise shows off his romantic comedy chops as a struggling sports agent in Jerry Maguire. He plays a man desperate to do things his own way after being fired for gaining a conscience while working at a cutthroat agency. But at the heart of the drama is a love story with Renée Zellweger’s Dorothy Boyd, who he makes a tearful confession of love to near the end of the movie. "You complete me," he tells her, before she replies the endlessly quotable response: "Just shut up, you had me at hello." It’s undoubtedly one of the most romantic scenes of Cruise’s career.

24. Magnolia: "Tame It" speech

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Tom Cruise played a memorable part in Paul Thomas Anderson’s kaleidoscopic Magnolia as Frank T.J. Mackey, a crass motivational speaker. He’s in his element as the misogynistic pick-up artist, which we see glimpses of throughout the movie. The best of these is his "tame it" speech to a group of like-minded misanthropists as he tells them to take what they feel they deserve. In a cast filled with stars like Philip Seymour Hoffman and Julianne Moore, Cruise gives it all in a performance that really asks him to go there.

23. Austin Powers cameo

(Image credit: Entertainment Films)

For someone who’s had a lot of serious roles, Tom Cruise isn’t afraid of a little silliness on screen either. A great example of this is his cameo in Austin Powers in Goldmember, where he plays the British agent in a biopic of himself. His cameo in the movie-within-the-movie may only be brief, but Cruise nails his mannerisms and looks pretty spot-on in the iconic get-up. Skydiving into a moving car is a pretty Cruise-level move too, making this parody even more perfect. "Yeah, baby," indeed.

22. Jack Reacher: "Two things are going to happen"

(Image credit: Paramount)

Marking the classic book-based action hero’s on-screen debut, Tom Cruise played the brutally effective Jack Reacher in two movies. The second, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, contains the perfect encapsulation of why Cruise was the right man to play the nomad killing machine, despite their physical differences. This comes in the diner scene. "Two things are gonna happen in the next 90 seconds," he warns the sheriff who’s arrested him, "First, that phone over there is going to ring; second, you’re going to be wearing these cuffs on your way to prison." Reacher is a man of few words, but when Cruise delivers these taciturn and furious ones, he looms way beyond his stature to put the naysayers of his casting to rest.

21. Rain Man: The bathroom scene

(Image credit: MGM)

While Rain Man contains a lot of incredible moments, it’s the scene when Tom Cruise’s Charlie Babbitt finds out the truth of how his brother left that secures itself as one of the actor’s best on-screen moments. "You’re the rain man," he says to Dustin Hoffman’s Raymond "Ray" Babbitt in the bathroom as he discovers that someone he thought was his imaginary childhood friend was actually his brother all along. Hoffman deservedly received a lot of acclaim for his performance in Rain Man, but watching Cruise work through his emotions as he discovers Ray actually lived with him before being sent away is hugely emotional, and marks one of the most nuanced performances of his career.

20. War of the Worlds: The aliens arrive

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise has starred in plenty of sci-fi movies, but War of the Worlds contains one of his most chilling on-screen moments. The Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation takes Cruise’s character Ray Ferrier’s perspective as the chaos of an alien invasion begins. Playing with ominous sounds and smoke as Ray tries desperately to find safety as destruction happens around him, the audience is thrown right into the chaos. This all makes the moment when the towering Martian tripods emerge from the surface of the Earth all the more terrifying and sets the stakes for the rest of the film.

19. Knight and Day: Motorcycle chase

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Tom Cruise’s career has been marked by several motorcycle scenes, but one of the best actually comes in the romantic action comedy Knight and Day. The tongue-in-cheek satire sees Cruise playing a secret agent called Roy Miller, who is on the run from the CIA when he meets Cameron Diaz’s June Havens. After becoming caught up in each other's lives, towards the third act of the film, the pair ride through Seville during a bullfighting ceremony. Navigating bulls storming the streets and bad guys in pursuit, it’s one of the most impressive chase scenes of Cruise’s career.

18. Eyes Wide Shut: Ritual scene

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise has worked with plenty of incredible directors over his career, and Eyes Wide Shut is no different as he collaborates with Stanley Kubrick. The most memorable moment comes during the ritual scene as Cruise’s Dr. Bill infiltrates a cabal of New York’s elite, all wearing masks. It’s deeply unsettling, takes several chillingly dark turns, and is considered by some to be one of the most disturbing scenes of Cruise’s career.

17. Born on the Fourth of July: "I love America"

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise’s performance as Ron Kovic in Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July is one for the ages. He plays the real-life anti-war activist over decades of his life through his military service and paralysis in the Vietnam War. It’s a portrayal full of great nuance, but it’s the "I love America" speech that stands out as one of its most powerful moments. At a rally against the war, as Richard Nixon accepts the presidential nomination, Ron is cornered by a reporter asking what he wants to say to these people. "People say if you don’t love America, then get the hell out. Well, I love America," he says as he criticizes the government’s decision to continue the war before he’s dragged away by Nixon’s supporters. The performance landed Cruise a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards too.

16. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: The plane

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise's stunts don’t get much bigger than his plane scene in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Playing IMF agent Ethan Hunt, the sequence sees him hanging onto the side of an Airbus A400M as it takes off, before flying to 1,000 feet at high speed. And yes, of course, Cruise actually did the stunt himself with just a wire attached to the side of the plane and special contacts to protect his eyes. Another amazing fact about this moment too is that Cruise didn’t just perform the stunt once, he did it eight times.

15. Tropic Thunder: The call

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

It’s always fun to see Tom Cruise not taking himself too seriously, and his role in the satire Tropic Thunder is just that. He plays ill-tempered studio executive Les Grossman who’s financing the war film. Sporting prosthetics that make him almost unrecognizable, his best moment is the profanity-filled call to the Flaming Dragon. It all ends with a mic-drop moment as he chucks the mobile over his shoulder to Matthew McConaughey’s Rick, who has watched the whole exchange in awe. Robert Downey Jr.’s performance in the film may have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, but Cruise’s performance remains one of the most memorable parts of the 2008 comedy.

14. The Last Samurai: "Tell me how he died"

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Cruise’s period epic The Last Samurai sees him play military veteran Nathan Algren who befriends samurai Katsumoto (Ken Watanabe) after he decides to spare him. Over the course of the film, the pair develop a bond as Algren is trained in the ways of Japanese swordsmanship. This all leads to the movie’s most poignant moment after Katsumoto has been killed, as Algren presents his sword to Emperor Meiji. "Tell me how he died," the ruler asks, to which Algren emotionally replies, "I will tell you how he lived." The subtext here is pretty clear: do not forget the ways of traditions of the samurai as Japan modernizes.

13. A Few Good Men: "Truth" speech

(Image credit: Columbia TriStar)

A Few Good Men’s 'truth' speech contains one of the most quotable lines in movie history, and while it’s not Tom Cruise himself who utters those iconic words, he’s a central part of what makes the scene so electric. The 1992 Rob Reiner-directed drama follows a trial of two U.S. Marines charged with the murder of a fellow Marine. Cruise’s Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee is the scrappy lawyer defending them as the situation comes to a head when he faces off against Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Nathan R. Jessep in the courtroom, pushing him on his involvement in the crime.

"I want the truth," Kaffee bellows, before Jessep erupts, "You can’t handle the truth." Scripted by none other than Aaron Sorkin, it’s considered one of the best scenes in cinematic history, and for good reason too, as it marks one of Cruise’s most powerful performances as he goes toe-to-toe with Nicholson.

12. Top Gun: The volleyball scene

(Image credit: Paramount)

If you think of Top Gun, probably the first scene you’ll think of is the volleyball scene. Yes, the drama features some epic action set pieces and plenty of romance too, but who are we kidding? Tom Cruise’s Pete "Maverick" Mitchell playing volleyball in the scorching sun to Kenny Loggins’ "Playing With the Boys" is one of the most memorable moments of 1980s cinema, and has been parodied endlessly. In fact, it’s so iconic that Cruise even included an homage in the long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick too.

11. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol: The Burj Khalifa

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise doesn’t do anything by half, and the Burj Khalifa scene in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol is a great example of that. The stunt, which sees Ethan Hunt scaling the skyscraper in pursuit of Cobalt, saw Cruise really climb the tallest building in the world. All done with just a harness and no stunt double, the actor did it all himself, from running along the outside of the building to jumping between sections while helicopters filmed around him. The crew only broke 35 windows during the shoot too, which is nothing short of miraculous.

10. Jerry Maguire: "Show me the money"

(Image credit: Columbia TriStar)

Tom Cruise plays a sports agent with a conscience in the 1996 romantic comedy Jerry Maguire. After being fired for gaining some moral integrity, his character Jerry Maguire starts his own sports agency, which proves to be a little harder than he first thought. Still, he lands one superstar client in Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Rod Tidwell who he’ll do anything to keep, even shouting, "Show me the money" in a crowded office. As Tidwell urges him on, Maguire gets louder and louder until everyone is looking on. It’s one of the most quotable moments from Cruise’s career, and the actor’s whole performance was considered so iconic that he landed an Oscar nomination too.

9. Top Gun: "You’ve lost that loving feeling"

(Image credit: Paramount)

Tom Cruise has had his fair share of great needle-drop moments throughout his career, as well as never shying away from a performance. But his rendition of "You’ve Lost that Loving Feeling" in Top Gun is up there with the best. Performing off-key with his best friend Goose (Anthony Edwards), Pete "Maverick" Mitchell does his best to win over Kelly McGillis’ Charlie at the bar in this charming scene. Try and stop from beaming when the whole bar erupts into the chorus.

8. Interview With The Vampire: Lestat's final scene

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"I assume I need no introduction," Tom Cruise’s vampire Lestat drawls in the final scene of Anne Rice adaptation, Interview With The Vampire. Subduing Christian Slater’s reporter before he can release Louis’ story to the world, this is the first time we meet the louche Lestat in the present day, and he certainly makes his (fang-shaped) mark. The ending is the perfect twist to the chilling drama directed by Neil Jordan, and Cruise nails his character’s menace right up to the credits crawl. It’s the small details that sell it too, from Lestat’s straightening of his shirt sleeves as he takes the wheel to his cackle as the needle drops to The Rolling Stones’ "Sympathy for the Devil." It marks a fitting curtain call to one of Cruise’s most iconic characters.

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1: Motorcycle jump

(Image credit: Paramount)

Never one to be topped in a stunt, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s motorcycle stunt is one of the most brutal of Tom Cruise’s career. During the movie’s climactic final sequence, Ethan Hunt has to work out a way to get on a moving train. Naturally, his solution is riding his motorcycle off a cliff before parachuting down onto the top of one of the carriages. It wouldn't be a Cruise stunt if the actor didn’t do it himself either so, of course, the action man rode off a real ramp with a harness attached. Would you expect anything less?

6. Top Gun: Maverick: Flight sequence

(Image credit: Paramount)

Ever the action man, Tom Cruise made sure his return to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick came with its fair share of epic flight sequences. The most heart-stopping comes in the final sequence as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell leads the team through their near-impossible mission. Full of moments requiring incredible precision, it leaves audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. Add to this the fact that Cruise was really up in that aircraft, and it’s undoubtedly secured its place as one of the most impressive action sequences in cinematic history.

5. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: Underwater scene

(Image credit: Paramount)

For Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise couldn’t just perform a death-defying underwater scene as Ethan Hunt, he had to break a few records too. If you’ll recall, the IMF agent had to access an underwater secure vault through a vertical tunnel in his team’s battle against the Syndicate. Things don’t quite go to plan though (this is a Mission: Impossible movie after all) and Hunt is trapped in the currents for six minutes, rather than the planned three. However, what’s more amazing than his miraculous escape is that Cruise actually did the dive himself after learning to breathe underwater from a freediver.

4. Risky Business dance

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Despite being one of Tom Cruise’s earliest films, 1983’s Risky Business looms large in the actor’s filmography. And there’s one scene in particular that stands out: Joel Goodsen’s living room dance to "Old Time Rock and Roll." Seeing the overachiever letting loose and enjoying himself, and cracking out some memorable dance moves (the slide, come on), is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Then there’s the outfit. Spawning countless spoofs - and becoming a Halloween staple - the shirt, boxers, and socks combo is iconic. It’s no wonder Risky Business marked Cruise’s breakout Hollywood role.

3. Top Gun: Maverick: Reunited with Iceman

(Image credit: Paramount)

As well as plenty of top-notch action, Tom Cruise's big return to the screen as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was also hugely emotional. Throughout the movie, he is still grappling with the guilt of losing his best friend all those years ago as he tries to rebuild the relationship with Goose’s son. Struggling, he turns to his old friend Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in a powerful on-screen reunion with Val Kilmer. "It’s time to let go," his former rival tells him in the powerful scene. Good luck keeping a dry eye during this one.

2. Mission: Impossible – Fallout: HALO jump scene

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Mission Impossible – Fallout HALO jump was one that was on Tom Cruise’s bucket list for a while, and he finally pulled it off in the sixth movie. Standing for High Altitude Low Open, the jump is used by military personnel to jump at 25,000 feet before opening their shoot at less than 2,000 feet. This allows them to, as Ethan Hunt does in the film, sneak into another country undetected. Cruise is actually the first actor to perform it on-screen as well, making it another record-breaking movie moment to add to his list.

1. Mission: Impossible: Langley Heist

(Image credit: Paramount)

It’s an iconic image that any action fan will know well: Tom Cruise hanging from wires to complete the Langley heist in Mission: Impossible. The nearly 20-minute-long scene sees Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt infiltrating a secure terminal in the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Navigating a pressure-sensitive floor, a temperature-controlled environment, and an alarm that will go off if a sound louder than a whisper echoes, the tension ratchets as Hunt tries to break into the computer. While it’s not as loud and death-defying as most of the stunts in Cruise’s films, it’s no less iconic, and it cemented Mission: Impossible as the actor’s first franchise.