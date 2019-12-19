Tenet trailer teases a time-twisting tale from Christopher Nolan

The Tenet trailer is here! Christopher Nolan's new movie has been teased for a while, but this is our first proper look at the time-centric thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. To say any more would be to spoil it, so enjoy: here's the Tenet trailer in all its glory.

Where to begin? The tagline "Time runs out" couldn't feel more apt. The entire trailer is filled with timey-wimey, topsy-turvy sequences. It all centres around John David Washington's character, who is on the hunt for... something. We're not sure what, but we can't wait to find out what comes next. Or should that be before?

This isn't the first we've seen of Tenet, however. A teaser trailer was attached to screenings of Hobbs & Shaw in the summer, but was never released online. If you're curious as to what was featured in that, you can read our teaser description. It's just as mind-boggling and topsy-turvy as this latest effort.

Eager for more from Nolan's latest outing? We've even got a Tenet image for you to inspect for clues. If you've seen the teaser, you know that bullethole is not as clear-cut as it may seem.

If you're lucky enough to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in IMAX this weekend, there's more than a good chance that you'll also be watching something even better than the Tenet trailer: a six-minute so-called "prologue" to Tenet. So, if you needed another reason to get there early and get a nice seat, you've got one.

Tenet is released worldwide on July 17, 2020.