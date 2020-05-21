Tenet's new trailer will debut in Fortnite tonight, May 21

The new Tenet trailer will debut in Fortnite tonight, playing out hourly on the big screen of the game's new Party Royale mode.

Epic Games made the announcement on the official Fortnite Twitter account, revealing that the trailer for Christopher Nolan's next film will debut at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT / 1am BST. Once it goes live, you'll be able to catch the trailer every hour on the hour - which you'll probably need to do at least a few times, in order to decipher all of the causality-twisting weirdness.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7UMay 21, 2020

Epic Games isn't revealing anything more about the trailer so far - even the teaser image included in the Tweet comes from a previous look at the film. That said, it sounds like there will be plenty to see. As Robert Pattinson recently teased in an interview with GQ that "in each country there’s, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country.”

As we wait for the trailer to debut, the big question is about when and where Tenet will debut. Just check out our big list of all the movies and TV shows delayed by coronavirus to see why is original summer release date might not be such a sure thing right now.

“We are committed to – and are excited about – releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff previously said (via The Hollywood Reporter). Whether that's the original release date of July 17, further into the summer, or later in the year still remains unclear. But we're likely to find out sooner rather than later.