Tekken 8 needs to rename its Closed Network Test ASAP

Sign-ups for the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test are live, and while I'll get to the pertinent details about that down below, I need a minute to deal with the fact that Bandai Namco is still using this acronym.

CNT is perhaps the most unfortunate acronym you could possibly choose for a beta. You might as well call it the FCK - in either case all you gotta do is add a U and boom, you're demonetized on YouTube. It would be one thing if this was exclusively referred to as a 'Closed Network Test' and it was up to all of us to make the acronym, but there's a special CNT logo and everything!

This isn't even the first time a Bandai Namco-published game has used the 'CNT' terminology, as it's been used with everything from Elden Ring to Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Surely I can't be the only one who thinks this is weird. CNT is literally a GTA 5 stock market joke! We're at 'throwaway Rockstar satire' level gags here!

If you care more about playing a hot upcoming fighting game than you do laughing at unfortunate title choices, the CNT will run two separate weekends in July. There will be a PS5-exclusive CNT from July 21 through 24, and a multi-platform CNT across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam from July 28 through 31.

In contrast to previous Tekken 8 tests, this one features a much larger roster selection of 16 characters - including Claudio, who was very casually revealed as part of this announcement. If you want to sign up for the CNT, you can head to Bandai Namco's official site for Asia, EMEA, or the Americas to get registered in your region.

From Mortal Kombat 1 to Street Fighter 6, we're heading into what might just be another golden age of fighting games.