Teen Titans movie is on the way from James Gunn's DC Studios

The Teen Titans are getting their own movie through James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios, per a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The project will be written by Ana Nogueira, whose name may be fairly fresh in fans' minds as the writer of DC Studios' currently in development Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film.

DC is apparently digging Noqueira's take on the Girl of Steel enough to also tap her to draft a script for Teen Titans, based on the classic team comprised of the sidekicks of the greatest heroes of the DC Universe and other teen heroes.

That said, THR's report doesn't name which version of the team will star in the movie, so it could be anyone from the original '60s 'Fab Five' of Robin, Wonder Girl, Kid Flash, Aqualad, and Speedy, to their '80s New Teen Titans incarnation in which Robin evolves into Nightwing, and characters such as Beast Boy, Cyborg, Raven, and Starfire become team mainstays.

The New Teen Titans team, created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez, has become the default version of the Teen Titans outside of comics, especially in Cartoon Network's longrunning superhero comedy animated series Teen Titans Go!, which has run for eight seasons and over 400 episodes.

That show, and its early '00s predecessor Teen Titans animated series center on a core cast of Robin (Tim Drake), Cyborg, Raven, Beast Boy, and Starfire. Meanwhile, the recently concluded Titans live action show featured many of the same characters with an expanded cast that brought in heroes from throughout the team's history across its four seasons.

In comics, the classic Teen Titans have now graduated into simply being known as the Titans, while a new team has taken up the Teen Titans moniker. The Titans are currently the top superhero team in the DC Universe, as the Justice League is currently retired (though Batman, Superman, and the rest are still out there fighting crime on their own).

It's very likely that whatever form the cinematic Teen Titans takes, it could center on Robin, who is confirmed to be the co-lead alongside Batman in the upcoming Brave and the Bold film.