Tea Dragon Tapestry postponed nine months

The release of the OGN Tea Dragon Tapestry has been delayed nine months due to what the publisher, the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group, calls issues with "print production standards." The OGN - the third in Katie O'Neill's Tea Dragon series - was originally solicited for release in September 2020, but is now rescheduled for a June 1, 2021 release.

(Image credit: Katie O'Neill (Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group))

"While we are extremely disappointed to be delaying such a highly anticipated book, it was an essential move to ensure that Katie's gorgeous and heart-warming series finale arrived on bookshelves in a package worthy of her artistry and our high production standards," Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group publisher James Lucas Jones said in the announcement.

O'Neill's Tea Dragon series follows a young blacksmith who discovers a secret society of people focused on unique animals called tea dragons.

Originally debuting as a webcomic, the Tea Dragon series was picked up by Oni in 2017 for print collections - and went on to receive numerous awards and mainstream recognition. Oni has published two spin-off card games, as well as a companion book.

"Fans have waited patiently for a reunion with Greta and Minette and the original Tea Dragons, and while I apologize for asking for their patience a little longer, I'm so glad that the continuation of their story will be able to be experienced the way it was truly intended," says Katie O'Neill. "I can't wait for readers to see what is in store!"

The Tea Dragon Tapestry goes on sale on June 1, 2021.

Check out the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.