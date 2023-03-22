A Tchia Soul Melody is a short tune you play on the ukulele, which then has an effect on the world, such as moving the time on to a specific part of the day. You learn your first set of these by completing a Rock Balancing activity at Tre's Camp, shortly after collecting a couple of Tchia Pearls for the Coutume you present to him. If you overlook the initial instructions then you could find yourself stuck, as the next objective is to 'Set the time to Midnight using the Soul Melody' but if you pull out your ukulele by the Campfire then there's no option to do that. To help you through this, we have an explanation of how to play a Soul Melody in Tchia once you've unlocked it through the Rock Balancing activity.

How to unlock a new Tchia Soul Melody

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

To unlock a new Tchia Soul Melody you need to complete one of the Rock Balancing activities, which you're first introduced to at Tre's Camp. Don't worry too much about rocks falling off while you stack, as you have an endless supply of them to work through, though if the last one you placed is causing an issue you can remove it. The rocks are more likely to balance if you rotate and place them as flat as possible, though sometimes they will also stand at improbable angles so it can be a little hit and miss!

How to play a Tchia Soul Melody on the ukulele

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

There are several different ways in which you can play the ukulele, but only one of them will give you access to your Tchia Soul Melody collection. To reach this, you need to tap right on the d-pad while you're in free roam to bring up your Soul Melodies – you cannot access these if you choose the 'Play Ukulele' option while sat at a Campfire or otherwise enter Free Jam Mode, as you need Soul Melody Mode to be active. The initial Soul Melodies you unlock are as follows:

Time: Dawn = C A F E

Time: Noon = D A E E

Time: Dusk = A G E D

Time: Midnight = B E E D

Do note that you can't play a specific Tchia Soul Melody and use its effect until you've unlocked and added it to your list by completing the relevant Rock Balancing activity, so don't try to use the above chord progressions or any others you find online until you've earned them for yourself.

