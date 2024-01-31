First trailer for Spider-Man star’s new horror movie is Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark meets Talk to Me

The first trailer for Tarot is here – and we're dying to see it.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see a group of college kids play around with some tarot cards, but break one 'cardinal rule – never use a strange's deck.

After each teen gets their fortune read, they start dying one by one according to the art and Major Arcana character depicted on the cards. Major Arcana cards such as The Magician and The Hermit come to like as terrifying (but kind of beautiful) storybook-esque characters that remind us of Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. There's also a gruesome ladder-through-the-eyes death a la Final Destination 2.

The movie is directed and written by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg in their feature film directorial debut and is based on the 1992 novel Horrorscope by Nicholas Adams. The cast includes Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home), Avantika (Spin, Senior Year), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn, Butter), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny and Georgia), Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart), Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club), and Irish theatre star Olwen Fouéré in her film debut.

Deadline first announced the film back in 2022 under the title Horrorscope.

Tarot is set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024, moved up from its original June 28 release date.