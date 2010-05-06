TalkRadar Clip o’ the week: Skatin’ yo!

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened toour filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar. We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

This week we’re mocking the ‘tude on display in the recentSkate 3 co-op trailer. Nothing against the actual game, but the barely-enthused youthful shills “dope-speakin’” over the trailer with Xbox Live headsets, as if it were the coolest thing a break-dancing sophomore could do on a Friday night, struck us as ridiculously goofy. And we thought that, maybe, talkin’ urban could work for marketing other online games: