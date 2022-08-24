Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon drops a gameplay trailer and release window at Future Games Show

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon dropped a trippy trailer that gave us our first good look at the action RPG during the Future Games Show at Gamescom powered by Mana. The trailer, embedded above, feels like a mix of Skyrim and Elden Ring - that's probably because it's based in a world steeped in Arthurian legend.

The trailer shows a crumbling city in the sky, a mix of undead and very much alive enemies, and an NPC who is very happy to see you awake. Though this is pre-alpha gameplay footage, it's a good example of what to expect from the open-world action RPG. In Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, humans have arrived at the island of Avalon in the hopes of finding a beautiful new home - instead, they are met with a land cursed by something called the Wyrndess. This mysterious, otherworldly force is warping reality, even merging people with animals, as mentioned in the trailer.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is a true open-world RPG with complex quests and decisions that have lasting consequences. You'll battle monsters, discover new areas, and decide which faction to align yourself with to help determine the future of the cursed island. A skill-based combat system mixes melee and ranged weapons, while a magic system based on the dark magic of Avalon's original dwellers is available for all the magic lovers in the house. There's also crafting, and tons of secrets and curiosities tucked away in the large open world for you to discover.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is due out in Q4 2022 for PC via Steam and GOG.

