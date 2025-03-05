Worth over $200, this $25 Warhammer 40k TTRPG bundle will send you to the 41st millennium for less

Experience the glory of a good bargain

Warhammer 40k Wrath and Glory Core Rulebook art featuring a Tech Priest, a White Scars Space Marine and others
(Image credit: Games Workshop / Cubicle 7)

You may be very familiar with Warhammer 40K as a wargame, but Games Workshop also has quite the number of contributions worth considering among the best tabletop RPGs. Warhammer 40,000 Wrath & Glory is just one of these and with it receiving a Darktide campaign later this year, it might be high time you add the game to your collection.

Thankfully, I've come across a bundle that'll see you sorted when it comes to a thorough introduction to the game that is also very easy on your wallet. For just $25 at Humble, you can get a whole stack of Warhammer 40K Wrath & Glory ebooks amounting to the value of $232.

From the Core Rulebook to the Space Marine 2 tie-in campaign, this bundle will see you totally kitted out for your adventures in the daemon-infested Gilead system. However, there are two other tiers to choose from. One of these has a measly $1 price-tag too, so there's virtually no cost-of-entry to experiencing the grim darkness of the 41st Millennium.

Warhammer 40k Wrath & Glory bundle |$232$25 at HumbleSave $207 -

Warhammer 40k Wrath & Glory bundle | $232 $25 at Humble
Save $207 - With over $200 worth of tabletop RPG goodies, this bundle is a total treasure trove that will prepare you and your fellow players (Imperium-aligned or otherwise!) for session after session of exciting adventures.

Buy it if:
✅ You're a fan of Warhammer 40,000's setting
✅ You want to roleplay 40k with accessible TTRPG system
✅ You'd like to play through some exciting pre-written campaigns

Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer owning physical copies of sourcebooks
❌ Wargames are more your deal than RPGs

UK price: £19.84 at Humble

View Deal

Should you buy the Warhammer 40k Wrath & Glory bundle?

Tech Priest, Rogue Trader and Sister of Battle in Warhammer Wrath and Glory art

(Image credit: Games Workshop / Cubicle 7)

As tends to be the case with Humble's TTRPG bundles, you have a number of differently-priced tiers to choose from depending on your budget and how many books you plan to chuck in your basket. Of course, the $25 22-item bundle is very tempting; but if you're already a Warhammer 40k Wrath & Glory player and are just looking to add a few extra adventures to your digital bookshelf, the 8-item bundle for $15 or the 4-item bundle for $1 should serve you well.

Alongside everything included in each tier, you also get a 25% off discount coupon that you use to treat yourself to a little something on the Cubicle 7 webstore up until April 30. Another thing worth noting is that Humble also operates on a pay-what-you-want scheme. So, anything you decide to pay outside of the allotted price goes towards supporting Humble, Cubicle 7, and their charity partner. In this case, the charity of choice is the Children's Health Foundation of Ireland.

For more savings on tabletop goodness, check out our round-up of the latest board game deals. For our latest look at Warhammer 40k, take a look at our Aeldari Codex review. If you're on the hunt for ideas on what to play next, give one of the best board games a go!

