What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?

Deals
By
published

More Mörk for less

Mork Borg, Pirate Borg, Cy_Borg art
(Image credit: Free League)

Given it's such a gritty game, it feels a tad silly to be beaming like a kid at this Mörk Borg deal. But rules be damned, smiling is metal now.

Not only is my excitement born of the fact that I'm a massive Mörk Borg fan but also because it supports a theory I have and it's nice being right. I've always maintained that if you want to nab yourself some savings on the best tabletop RPGs, digital bundles tend to be the way to go. This latest example is yet another piece of evidence to jot in the ol' experiment log.

Until March 24, you can pick up major savings on Mörk Borg ebooks as part of Bundle of Holding's Mörk Borg Collections. There are two tiers to choose from (with one costing $9.95 and the other $25.02). However, regardless of which one you opt for, you're getting a good'un, as both come with a more than 70% discount off their content's retail price.

Mörk Collection | $45 $9.95 at Bundle of HoldingSave $35 -

Mörk Collection | $45 $9.95 at Bundle of Holding
Save $35 - For less than $10, you'll get your grubby little mitts on DRM-free PDF versions of the Mörk Borg Core Rulebook, GM Screen, Cult:Feretory, and Cult: Heretic. The Borg Collection is around $15 extra, but it means you can add CY_BORG, Pirate Borg, and Ikhon to your digital bookshelf too.

Buy it if:
You like your worlds dark but your rules light
Randomness is exciting to you, you embrace chaos
PDF sourcebooks are useful to you

Don't buy it if:
You want you to upgrade to the full $25 Borg Collection
You'd prefer to pick up physical versions of the books

View Deal

Should you buy the Mork Borg bundle?

Mork Borg core deal from Bundle of Holding

(Image credit: Bundle of Holding / Free League)

Mörk Borg has developed quite the cult (or should I say kvlt?) following within the TTRPG space, thanks to its killer combination of brutal worldbuilding, a frugal rule system, and deliciously dark graphic design. The verdict in our Mörk Borg review makes it clear: this game will consume you.

While the original Mörk Borg Core Rules is set in a gloom-soaked dark fantasy setting, the two expansions included in the full Borg Collection bundle transport players even further afield. CY_BORG offers a hypercapitalist cyberpunk hell for players to cut through, while Pirate Borg makes Black Beard a whole lot more black metal.

Bundle of Holding's Mörk collection for $9.95 is a winner in its own right thanks to it offering $45 worth of ebooks including the Mörk Borg Core Rulebook, a digital GM screen, and Cult: Feretory and Cult: Heretic (both Cult zines are invaluable aids for generating even more sick monsters for your party to encounter). However, if you're hungry for even more Mörk Borg and can't resist a top-notch bargain, the ~$25 Borg Collection (worth $95) is going to be calling your name. With the added access of CY_BORG, Pirate Borg, and Ikhon – a supplement that allows you to commune with folk gods – I feel like answering that call is probably a pretty good idea.

For more ideas on what to add to your collection, check our roundup of the best D&D books. If you fancy a break from tabletop RPGs, you should play one of the best board games or best board games for adults.

TOPICS
Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tabletop gaming
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set

The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years
Screenshots from the Fame &amp; Fable Kickstarter

Fame & Fable is a post-lockdown D&D Dungeon Master's baby, born of "homebrew characters, monsters, and artefacts"
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist

This year's Best Actor Oscars speech broke a record that was over 80 years old
See more latest
Most Popular
Candela Obscura Core Rulebook art
Get up to 50% off Candela Obscura, Critical Role's spooky Call of Cthulhu-inspired TTRPG
Photos of the Monster Hunter World board game being played
I honestly enjoy the Monster Hunter board game more than the video game series, and it's $46 less right now
Image of the official Nintendo Switch box art for Doki Doki Literature Club on a pink GamesRadar background.
I've been playing spooky games for almost 30 years, and insist you don't let this iconic horror pass you by before Switch 2
Photo by writer Rosalie Newcombe of their hand holding up the Atomic Purple Miyoo Mini Plus retro gaming handheld infront of a cabinet full of anime toys and figures.
I used to insist nothing beat the real deal, but now nothing beats curling up with Miyoo Mini Plus handheld and my favorite retro games
Hori Split Pad Pro assign and turbo buttons with LEDs on
This Joy-Con alternative is the accessory I'll miss most when Switch 2 comes around
Image of the WD Black SN850X SSD, with a pink GamesRadar background.
Say goodbye to those annoying storage notifications as this huge 8TB PS5 SSD just got a massive discount
close up on Razer logo on the front of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard
Razer's first hot-swappable keyboard just took one of its biggest price cuts yet
Image of three colors of the Xbox Core Wireless controller on a green GamesRadar background.
Xbox controllers just took an unseasonably heavy price cut at Amazon
Photo by writer Rosalie Newcombe of a set of four ATOM controllers, with a focus on the Atomic Purple version and the others in the background.
I can't imagine traveling without this tiny retro controller, and now this Nintendo fan's dream has dropped back to its lowest ever price
MSI Vector gaming laptop on a blue background with pre-order badge
MSI's RTX 50-Series gaming laptops are now available to pre-order and prices start from just $1,599