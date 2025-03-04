What’s more metal than saving $70 on this Mörk Borg TTRPG bundle?

Given it's such a gritty game, it feels a tad silly to be beaming like a kid at this Mörk Borg deal. But rules be damned, smiling is metal now.



Not only is my excitement born of the fact that I'm a massive Mörk Borg fan but also because it supports a theory I have and it's nice being right. I've always maintained that if you want to nab yourself some savings on the best tabletop RPGs, digital bundles tend to be the way to go. This latest example is yet another piece of evidence to jot in the ol' experiment log.



Until March 24, you can pick up major savings on Mörk Borg ebooks as part of Bundle of Holding's Mörk Borg Collections. There are two tiers to choose from (with one costing $9.95 and the other $25.02). However, regardless of which one you opt for, you're getting a good'un, as both come with a more than 70% discount off their content's retail price.

Mörk Collection | $45 $9.95 at Bundle of Holding

Save $35 - For less than $10, you'll get your grubby little mitts on DRM-free PDF versions of the Mörk Borg Core Rulebook, GM Screen, Cult:Feretory, and Cult: Heretic. The Borg Collection is around $15 extra, but it means you can add CY_BORG, Pirate Borg, and Ikhon to your digital bookshelf too. Buy it if:

✅ You like your worlds dark but your rules light

✅ Randomness is exciting to you, you embrace chaos

✅ PDF sourcebooks are useful to you Don't buy it if:

❌ You want you to upgrade to the full $25 Borg Collection

❌ You'd prefer to pick up physical versions of the books

Should you buy the Mork Borg bundle?

(Image credit: Bundle of Holding / Free League)

Mörk Borg has developed quite the cult (or should I say kvlt?) following within the TTRPG space, thanks to its killer combination of brutal worldbuilding, a frugal rule system, and deliciously dark graphic design. The verdict in our Mörk Borg review makes it clear: this game will consume you.



While the original Mörk Borg Core Rules is set in a gloom-soaked dark fantasy setting, the two expansions included in the full Borg Collection bundle transport players even further afield. CY_BORG offers a hypercapitalist cyberpunk hell for players to cut through, while Pirate Borg makes Black Beard a whole lot more black metal.



Bundle of Holding's Mörk collection for $9.95 is a winner in its own right thanks to it offering $45 worth of ebooks including the Mörk Borg Core Rulebook, a digital GM screen, and Cult: Feretory and Cult: Heretic (both Cult zines are invaluable aids for generating even more sick monsters for your party to encounter). However, if you're hungry for even more Mörk Borg and can't resist a top-notch bargain, the ~$25 Borg Collection (worth $95) is going to be calling your name. With the added access of CY_BORG, Pirate Borg, and Ikhon – a supplement that allows you to commune with folk gods – I feel like answering that call is probably a pretty good idea.

