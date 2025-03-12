This $3 board game is by far the wildest deal I’ve seen at 90% off

Deals
By published

Save $27 on the newest addition to your party board game collection

Tags game deal
(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to everything from party board games to more complex offerings, it’s always a welcome sight to see a bargain come your way. If you’ve spent any time building your collection of the best board games, you’ll know that board gaming can very quickly become an expensive hobby. Having a nice little chunk sliced off of the price tag can help you get the games you want without the unnecessary wallet strain.

We at GamesRadar+ keep a very close eye on all the top board game deals, and even with that level of experience, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a discount as high as 90%. That was, at least, until today. Earning that honor is the fast-paced trivia board game Tags that’s currently just $2.99 at Miniature Market, down from $29.99.

Tags is also on sale in the UK too, going for £20.86 at Zatu (down from £27.99). While a 25% discount is still pretty great, the savings we’re seeing stateside really do blow that out of the water.

Tags |$29.99$2.99 at Miniature MarketSave $27 -

Tags | $29.99 $2.99 at Miniature Market
Save $27 - This is without a doubt the lowest price we’ve seen for Tags. As a matter of fact, when have you ever seen any board game listed for just $3?

Buy it if:
✅ You like trivia games
✅ You’re looking for another game for your party rotation
✅ Speedy board games are your thing

Don't buy it if:
❌ You enjoy more complicated board games
❌ You’d like a more laid back experience

UK price: £27.99 £20.86 at Zatu

View Deal

Should you buy Tags?

Tags board with marbles

(Image credit: HeidelBÄR Games)

Tags is a party board game that tasks players with speedily thinking of words that match a given letter and category within 15 seconds. For each one word you can blurt out that fits the assigned ‘tag,’ you get you claim yourself a little glass marble as a trophy. If you manage to collect the most marbles at the end of the game, you will have proved yourself as a quick-thinking trivia master and emerged as the winner.

If you and your fellow players love simple, speedy games like Tapple, Articulate, or Scattergories, you’ll have a great time with Tags. It’s the kind of family-friendly, easy to love party board game that even total tabletop newbies can get down with. So, it’s a good one to pop into your collection.

Really, for $3, you can’t go too far wrong even if it’s not your usual board gaming bag. Worst case scenario you only wind up busting it out at a party or two but for such a low price, you won’t regret it.

For more suggestions on what to add to your shelves, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games?

Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

