This $3 board game is by far the wildest deal I’ve seen at 90% off
Save $27 on the newest addition to your party board game collection
When it comes to everything from party board games to more complex offerings, it’s always a welcome sight to see a bargain come your way. If you’ve spent any time building your collection of the best board games, you’ll know that board gaming can very quickly become an expensive hobby. Having a nice little chunk sliced off of the price tag can help you get the games you want without the unnecessary wallet strain.
We at GamesRadar+ keep a very close eye on all the top board game deals, and even with that level of experience, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a discount as high as 90%. That was, at least, until today. Earning that honor is the fast-paced trivia board game Tags that’s currently just $2.99 at Miniature Market, down from $29.99.
Tags is also on sale in the UK too, going for £20.86 at Zatu (down from £27.99). While a 25% discount is still pretty great, the savings we’re seeing stateside really do blow that out of the water.
Tags | $29.99 $2.99 at Miniature Market
Save $27 - This is without a doubt the lowest price we’ve seen for Tags. As a matter of fact, when have you ever seen any board game listed for just $3?
Buy it if:
✅ You like trivia games
✅ You’re looking for another game for your party rotation
✅ Speedy board games are your thing
Don't buy it if:
❌ You enjoy more complicated board games
❌ You’d like a more laid back experience
⭐ UK price: £27.99 £20.86 at Zatu
Should you buy Tags?
Tags is a party board game that tasks players with speedily thinking of words that match a given letter and category within 15 seconds. For each one word you can blurt out that fits the assigned ‘tag,’ you get you claim yourself a little glass marble as a trophy. If you manage to collect the most marbles at the end of the game, you will have proved yourself as a quick-thinking trivia master and emerged as the winner.
If you and your fellow players love simple, speedy games like Tapple, Articulate, or Scattergories, you’ll have a great time with Tags. It’s the kind of family-friendly, easy to love party board game that even total tabletop newbies can get down with. So, it’s a good one to pop into your collection.
Really, for $3, you can’t go too far wrong even if it’s not your usual board gaming bag. Worst case scenario you only wind up busting it out at a party or two but for such a low price, you won’t regret it.
For more suggestions on what to add to your shelves, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games?
