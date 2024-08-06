Not like you need an excuse to pick up the wonderful Dune Imperium - Uprising but its a dollar off its lowest ever price

Dune 3 may be far in the distance, but you can be sandwalking as soon as tomorrow with this great Dune Imperium - Uprising deal. Thanks, Prime One-Day shipping.

It's not always the case that good source material makes for the best board games (I’m looking at you, The Oregon Trail Card Game). However, Dune Imperium and its standalone expansion Dune Imperium - Uprising are stellar examples of a tabletop adaptation done right. That makes it all the sweeter that Uprising is 13% off right now.

It usually sports a $60 price tag but you can pick up Dune Imperium - Uprising for $51.99 at Amazon at the moment. Only briefly did we see a drop lower than this, as according to our price tracking software, the game hit $49.58 in July. Even with that in mind, the current discount is more than enough temptation to click ‘buy now’.

Dune Imperium - Uprising | $60.00 $51.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - While Dune Imperium - Uprising has seen a couple of price cuts since its release in 2023, you’re getting an especially impressive deal here, with it being a mere dollar off its all-time lowest price ever. A top-notch game with a discount like this is well worth dropping into your basket. Buy if:

✅ You embrace strategizing and building your influence

✅ You’re a fan of the world of Dune

✅You played and enjoyed the original Dune Imperium Don’t buy if:

❌ You want something rules-light

❌ You need something well-suited to parties Price check:

Direwolf | $60.00

eBay | $60.00 UK deal:

Chaos Card | $45.85

Should you buy Dune Imperium - Uprising?

(Image credit: Samantha Nelson)

From the wonderfully weird David Lynch adaptation all the way to the current batch of Chalamet-fronted blockbusters, Dune has seen some cracking translations over the years. However, the silver screen isn’t the only place where the Imperium can be brought to life. Sitting around a table with a few of your most tactically-minded mates and engaging in a delicate play for resources and power is one of the most thrilling ways to bring the political intrigue of Dune to life – no CGI needed.



While Dune Imperium - Uprising expands on 2020’s Dune Imperium, you can still enjoy Uprising totally independent of the core game. In fact, this expandalone is just as packed with content. If you’d like though, you can mix and match elements of the core game or previous expansions. Even alone, there’s a great deal of replayability, which is only enhanced by the fact that your playstyle has to shift depending on which character you choose to play as.

Whether you fancy yourself an underhanded Atreides or admire the guerilla tactics of the Fremen, there are plenty of ways to get ahead in Dune Imperium - Uprising. That said, even if your plan for power falls flat, the gorgeously illustrated cards and spooky sand worm miniatures can help distract you from the sting of failure. If you want even more reasons to add this epic sci-fi board game to your collection, just take a look at our Dune Imperium - Uprising review .