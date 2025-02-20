MTG Final Fantasy Commander decks cost 40% more than an average precon, but that hasn’t stopped them from selling out almost immediately

From Saga creatures to the wonderful weirdness of Chocobos appearing in one of the best card games, there’s a lot for both Magic players and FF fans to be excited about in the upcoming MTG Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set. That said, there’s one thing that does put a dampener on the whole experience: the price.



With the welcome exception of the Starter Kit, every product in the MTG Final Fantasy product lineup is sporting a premium price tag. And that’s before demand has had a chance to drive prices up even further. For example, the set’s Collector Boosters – a product normally priced at $27 or so – are listed for a frankly unbelievable sum of $37.99. Meanwhile, the Standard Edition of the MTG Final Fantasy Commander decks have an equally exorbitant preorder price of $69.99.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast / Square Enix)

For those who aren’t familiar with the usual cost for a precon (as will be the case for many drawn to the game for the first time by the FF crossover), you should really only ever expect to pay around $45 for a standard Commander deck. However, more high-power decks with increased reprint values found in sets like Modern Horizons 3 will set you back closer to $60. Unfortunately, Wizards of the Coast doesn't attach a defined MSRP to their Commander products, so there’s some room for demand-based price inflation. What we haven’t seen before however, is a line of standard Commander decks that are priced at almost $70 right out the gate.



Yet these inflated prices haven’t stopped players, collectors, and – let’s be real here – resellers hopping on and wiping the digital shelves clean. As of time of writing, Collector Boosters, Collector Booster boxes, and all but one of the Commander decks are entirely sold out. The only precon available for preorder at the moment is Revival Trance which, if I’m honest, feels like a bit of a slight towards Terra. Apparently this girl hasn’t been through enough under Kefka’s mind control, she also has to be snubbed by the playerbase. Ouch.



As of yet, there’s no confirmation of when more preorder stock for MTG Final Fantasy will be available. However, if you’re keen to add the set to your collection, I’d recommend keeping a keen eye out. History suggests that you’ll have to act quickly to get these in your cart.

Check out the latest MTG Final Fantasy spoilers for a glimpse at what the next Universes Beyond set holds.