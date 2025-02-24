MagicCon Chicago preview panel reveals MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender, Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commanders, and more

One of the best parts of any MagicCon event are the preview panels, which offer plenty of exciting reveals on upcoming MTG products. MagicCon Chicago was definitely no exception. The good news is though, you don’t have to be in the Windy City to get the low-down on what’s next for one of the best card games. That’s because we’ve rounded up all the big announcements from MagicCon Chicago right here.



As tends to be the case with these panels, we’re looking at a healthy mix of first-time product reveals, set previews/teasers, and card spoilers. So, no matter what part of the 2025 MTG release schedule you most have an eye out for, you should be able to find something worth getting excited about.

MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender is revealed as the final Universes Beyond set of 2025

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Players have had their suspicions for a while now but it’s finally been confirmed: we’re getting a MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender Universes Beyond set for November 21, 2025. There’s not a whole lot to sink your teeth into yet, but the MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender reveal has already sparked excitement thanks to the Nickelodeon cartoon’s enduring fanbase.

MTG returns to Dungeons & Dragons with Lorwyn-Shadowmoor supplement

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

We've already seen a number of collaborations between these two Wizards of the Coast sister properties thanks to Magic: The Gathering sets like Battle for Baldur's Gate and Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks like Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica. Yet according to MagicCon announcements, the next in the line of MTG D&D crossovers will be a supplement set in the plane of Lorwyn/Shadowmoor.



Originally explored in the 2007 Lorwyn block and the 2008 Shadowmoor block, Lorwyn/Shadowmoor is a dual plane that undergoes a radical transformation every 300 years. While the Lorwyn aspect exists in an idyllic eternal Spring, Shadowmoor is a land where the sun is constantly obscured – rendering it and its inhabitants hostile and hateful.



There hasn’t been much information shared about the project beyond a single piece of promotional art and the confirmation that it will in fact happen… eventually… at some point. However, the prospect of crafting a character sheet for a kithkin or merrow player character already has me sold on the whole idea.

MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander decks revealed

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

We’ve been keeping an eye out for more information on Tarkir: Dragonstorm ever since the set was first announced in 2023. This return to the plane will feature the five ancient warring clans of Tarkir, as featured in each of their own Commander precon decks. Abzan Armor, Jeskai Striker, Sultai Arisen, Mardu Surge, and Temur Roar will each feature a mixture of factional play styles and, of course, dragons.



We’re also going to see five different versions of the MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm prerelease packs – a cool feature we haven’t seen in a MTG release since Streets of New Capenna. This is a super interesting way for non-Commander players to rep their favorite clans as they are decked out in the respective colors and include a seeded pack (a specially curated pack of cards that align with your clan of choice).

MTG Edge of Eternities previews give first look at science fantasy space opera

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

MTG Edge of Eternities will be the fourth set of the year and will release August 1, 2025. This science fantasy set takes players to the Blind Eternities (the outer space home of the Eldrazi), where they will “explore distant planets, wield dazzling magic, and wage war with alien factions.” You’re also guaranteed to see some familiar faces like the returning villain, Tezzeret.

While we haven’t gotten a glimpse at any of the cards from MTG Edge of Eternities yet, the preview panel did provide a look at some of the set’s stunning art, featuring striking planetary landscapes and some alien creatures of a truly monstrous scale. As well as that, we got a look at the full set lineup which includes the expected Play and Collector booster products alongside two Commander precons: the Black/Green/Red ‘World Shaper’ and the Blue/Red/White ‘Counter Intelligence’. There should be plenty more revealed as we get nearer to MTG Edge of Eternities’ release date.

