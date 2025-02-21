MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender set revealed

Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to MTG.

Revealed by surprise as a part of MagicCon Chicago 2025, MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fully Standard-legal set that allows players to "join your favorite characters for new adventures, iconic art, and an elemental showdown like never before." Oh, and don't panic; the set is going to be based on the Nickelodeon cartoon rather than any live-action adaptation.

According to the announcement, MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender will be hitting shelves on November 21. It's unclear what the set will involve in terms of products, but we can probably expect something similar to the Assassin's Creed crossover last year. (Play and Collector boosters at a minimum, in other words.)

There's been a mysterious, unnamed Universes Beyond set in Magic: The Gathering's release schedule for a while, and it seems like we finally know what it is. So far as spin-offs go, MTG has been having a bumper couple of years. Following Lord of the Rings and Warhammer's addition to one of the best card games, Fallout, the Assassin's Creed franchise, Marvel, and Final Fantasy have all been added to the lineup. Considering how popular the latter has been (MTG Final Fantasy Commander decks cost 40% more than an average precon, but that hasn’t stopped them from selling out almost immediately), it seems like interest is only growing in the Universes Beyond label.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

MagicCon wasn't just about MTG Avatar: The Last Airbender, though. Alongside details for Tarkir: Dragonstorm (due April 11), we got our first proper look at Edge of Eternities, the science-fantasy set launching on August 1. This is a release I've been looking forward to ever since it was announced; much like MTG Aetherdrift, it ventures into uncharted territory with a different genre.

The two Commander decks are an excellent example; they feature creatures of a kind we've never seen from MTG before, and even seeing the art makes me legitimately excited to dive in.

