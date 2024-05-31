Looking to save $707 on Pathfinder 2e? Humble has you covered

It seems like the unbelievable discounts on Pathfinder sourcebooks just don’t stop coming, thanks to the TTRPG’s continual appearance in Humble’s mega bundles. This time around though, the savings have really been kicked into overdrive.



The new limited-time ‘Pathfinder’s Finest 2e Fantasy Grounds Experience’ bundle is jam-packed with $737 worth of content for just $30 . You won’t just get access to some of Pathfinder’s most essential sourcebooks and adventures though. The combo also delivers a full Standard license for Fantasy Grounds Unity, a virtual tabletop software which will help bring your time in Golarion to life.



If you have experience with using virtual tabletops (VTTs) like Roll20 or Foundry, you know that they can be a real boon for parties playing their favorite tabletop RPGs remotely or those who just like to add a little extra jazz to the tabletop without having to worry about sourcing miniatures or terrain. A VTT is also a big help for managing information like rules, campaign progression, character sheets, and stat blocks. Everything you need is all in one place – meaning you can spend time wiping out packs of Pugwampi instead of wading through PDFs.

(Image credit: Paizo)

Pathfinder’s Finest 2e Fantasy Grounds Experience | $737 $30 at Humble

Save $707 - It feels silly even writing a saving that massive. But no, it’s a serious discount on an equally serious heaping of content. Given that a license for Fantasy Grounds and the Pathfinder Core Rulebook alone would set you back almost $40, this is the kind of deal that’s definitely worth taking advantage of. Buy it if:

✅ You like to use a VTT to play virtually or enhance in-person sessions

✅ You want a treasure trove of great Pathfinder 2e books and cool extras Don't buy it if:

❌ D&D is the only fantasy tabletop RPG in your heart

❌ You have no interest in playing with a virtual tabletop Price check:

💲Steam | $20 (Fantasy Grounds Unity only)

💲Paizo | $19.99 (Pathfinder 2e Core Rulebook only) UK deal:

💷 Humble | From £7.87

(Image credit: Paizo)

As with all Humble bundles, you can choose between three different tiers which offer varying selections of Pathfinder goodies alongside Fantasy Grounds access. It’s worth noting that only the $30 bundle comes with a full Fantasy Grounds Unity license and the other lower tiers provide a 3-month trial instead. So, if you have plans to use Fantasy Grounds for future campaigns that may be an important factor to consider.

Pay $10 or more to receive:

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Beginner Box

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Little Trouble in Big Absalom

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multi-Pack

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Classic Swamp

Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library

Fantasy Grounds Ultimate 3-month trial



Pay $20 or more to receive:

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Core Rules

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder Adventures: Troubles in Otari

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Secrets of Magic

Pathfinder 2 RPG – GameMastery Guide

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Sundered Waves

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Lost Omens World Guide

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Lost Omens: Ancestry Guide

Pathfinder GameMastery Map Pack: Evil Ruins

Pathfinder GameMastery Map Pack: Forest Trials

Pathfinder Flip-Tiles: Darklands Starter Set

Pay $30 or more to receive:

Fantasy Grounds: Standard Licence (non-subscription)

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Bestiary

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Bestiary 2

Pathfinder 2 RPG – Abomination Vaults

Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide

Pathfinder Flip-Mat – Classic Hamlet

Pathfinder Flip-Tiles – Campsite

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Ship Wrecks

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Classic Theatre

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Night of the Gray Death

Of course, as is standard for Humble, any extra you decide to pay for your bundle of choice goes toward supporting Humble, the publishers, and a charitable cause. In this case, any additional gold pieces will contribute to Children’s Miracle Hospitals, which helps in providing medical treatment to kids across the US and Canada. How nice it is to know you can do some good while also having fun!