If you're waiting for Nightreign, 15% off the upcoming Elden Ring: The Board Game should tide you over

Behold, deal!

Elden Ring The Board Logo with the Elden Ring
(Image credit: Steamforged)

Sometimes your favourite video games meet the world of the best board games and beautiful things happen. We love to see it. In some great news for explorers of the Lands Between, Elden Ring is making its move to tabletop at the end of March with Elden Ring: The Board Game.

Given that the digital experience of Elden Ring is so vast and expansive, its board game brother is just as massive and unfortunately, that’s obviously going to translate to a higher price tag. That said, you can score yourself a saving if you know where to go to get the best pre-order deal.

Right now, you can pre-order Elden Ring: The Board Game’s core box for $169.99 at Miniature Market, where it would usually set you back $199.99. If you're a UK-based Elden Ring enjoyer, you can enjoy an even more generous 24% discount with it being £151.89 at Zatu.

Elden Ring: The Board Game |$199.99$169.99 at Miniature MarketSave $20 -

Elden Ring: The Board Game | $199.99 $169.99 at Miniature Market
Save $20 - Since GameNerdz is fresh out of copies, this is the lowest price for an Elden Ring: The Board Game pre-order that’s in stock. While still a premium price tag, it slashes a welcome 15% off this massive board game.

Buy it if:
✅ You’re a massive From Software fan
✅ You have a soft spot for miniatures
✅ You’ve enjoyed previous Steamforged games

Don't buy it if:
❌ You’re waiting for our Elden Ring: The Board Game review to come out first
❌ You prefer lighter games

UK price: £151.89 at Zatu

View Deal

Should you buy Elden Ring: The Board Game?

Elden Ring: The Board Game miniatures and boxes

(Image credit: Future)

The BoardGameGeek reputation of Elden Ring: The Board Game has been tarnished (ha) by a less than complementary score of 4.2. However, further investigation shows that negative user reviews on the site really don’t have much to say at all about the game itself. I suppose it makes sense they wouldn’t, given the game itself isn’t shipping until the end of the month.

In fact, the vast majority of these criticisms are of the game’s high price point and the publisher’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Kickstarter campaign. Now that it’s hitting retail and seeing a 15% discount, those takes are a whole lot less relevant. While our review is still in progress, our Elden Ring: The Board Game preview called it a "labour of love" that offered "brutal quests and satisfying loot-farming".

While there’s always an element of caveat emptor to picking up a board game on pre-order, you are guaranteed to get 51 incredible Elden Ring miniatures and 30-40 hours of campaign content from the designers that brought us Resident Evil: The Board Game and Monster Hunter World: The Board Game (both of which we at GamesRadar+ were massive fans of).

Need something else to play? Give one of the best tabletop RPGs a try. For more suggestions, why not check out the best card games or best two player board games?

Abigail Shannon
Abigail Shannon
Tabletop & Merch Writer

Abigail is a Tabletop & Merch writer at Gamesradar+. She carries at least one Magic: The Gathering deck in her backpack at all times and always spends far too long writing her D&D character backstory. She’s a lover of all things cute, creepy, and creepy-cute.

