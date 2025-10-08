If your ideal Christmas present is 'more Pokemon cards,' check this festive box set out

It's around this time of year that people start pestering each other about what they want for Christmas, but at least us Pokémon card fans have a simple answer: more, please. And if someone is asking what you'd like or you're shopping for gifts yourself, I'm not sure there's a better option than this special Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar 2025.

As much as I love your classic chocolate advent calendar, I'm an even bigger fan of quirky alternatives that do something different. I've talked about how cool the Lego versions are at length, but it just so happens that there's an equally cool option for fans of the best card games. The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar 2025 swaps out candy for Pokémon cards, and honestly, that's all you need to say to sell me on the idea. This latest version is $67.94 at Amazon instead of $80 (or £49.95 at Magic Madhouse UK), and it's crammed with all the festive goodies players could want.

Pokemon TCG Holiday Calendar 2025 | $79.99 $67.94 at Amazon

Save $12 - If there's a better gift for fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, I've yet to find it. While this isn't a record low price, a 15% discount is still a good chunk of change to be saving on the box set.



Buy it if:

✅ You're bored of normal Advent calendars

✅ You're shopping for a Pokémon-obsessed loved one



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to just get Boosters



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $89.95



UK price: £49.95 at Magic Madhouse

In terms of what you're getting inside this box, there are 25 items hidden behind the doors. You'll end up with eight foil Pokémon cards with a festive stamp (including Glaceon ex, Vanillish, and Crabominable), two coins with Pikachu and Vanillish, festive sticker sheets, seven 'fun' packs with three cards each, and six assorted Booster packs from a variety of expansion sets like Prismatic Evolution and Destined Rivals. That's a lot of Poké-goodness in one place, so it should make December a lot brighter for fans of the game.

Just be aware that the saving might not last long, though. It's running alongside Prime Day board game deals, which come to a close soon, so be aware that you may not have ages to take mull things over.

Even if it does go back up to full price, I'd still say this box set is good value on the whole. There's something kinda magical about combining one of the jolliest times of the year with your hobby, and getting a daily dose of serotonin from cracking a pack of cards sounds like a good way to start each morning to me.

Want to try something new? Be sure to check out the best board games, or the best family board games.