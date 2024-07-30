I didn't think I needed vampire Space Marines, but I guess this new Warhammer 40K set makes me a liar

Vampires are cool again, and a Warhammer 40K Space Marine box set proves it.

Announced in a flashy trailer that's drenched in suitably moody crimson lighting, the Blood Angels are coming back with a 10th Edition Warhammer 40K Codex and matching Army Set. Much like the Dark Angels Deathwing Assault box (which turned this Chaos player into a loyalist Space Marine fan, for shame), it focuses on a specific style of gameplay to give your force mechanical personality to match its larger-than-life lore. In this instance, you take command of high-speed jetpack troops that have fallen to the curse of the 'Black Rage' – an affliction that essentially turns them into very angry berserker vampires.

The models are kick-ass enough to do that idea justice. While their core parts are normal Space Marine Intercessors (10 with jump packs, and 10 that have to slog it on foot), you're also getting the new Blood Angels upgrade sprue to jazz up those models with Chapter-specific goodies. That means heads with vampire fangs on show, blood drop iconography, and freakin' two-handed chainswords.

A Brutalis Dreadnought mech is also on-hand to aid in your foes' destruction, but the real stars are the box's heroes. Two named characters get brand-new models here, with skull-helmed Chaplain Lemartes, Guardian of the Lost and Astorath (High Chaplain of the Blood Angels) joining the fray. The latter feels like something from the Gary Oldman Dracula movie, albeit with more skulls, while the former is suitably intimidating.

Naturally, the new Blood Angels Codex is also worthy of attention. While this will go on sale separately further down the line, you're getting a fancy special edition here that won't be available anywhere else.

This isn't the only lavish upgrade on the way, of course. Alongside publisher Games Workshop making another run at the best board games with Space Marine Adventures: Tyranid Attack (honestly, I've had it up to here with Warhammer Space Hulk teases), the company revealed an unexpected slew of Battleforces for the new Imperial Agents Codex. This tome allows you to field entire armies of Inquisitorial agents or use them as special additions to another force. As such, the accompanying Battleforces revolve around three themes: the Inquisitors and Rogue Traders of Ordo Xenos, the demon-hunting Grey Knights of the Ordo Malleus, and the Sisters of Battle from Ordo Hereticus.

There aren't release dates for any of the above (well, apart from Space Marine Adventures) yet, but it won't be far away. Until then, I'll just be drooling over how cool these models look…

For recommendations on what to play next, be sure to check out these must-have board games for adults. If you want to keep things in the grimdark future, though, take a look at our Necromunda: Hive Secundus review in progress. Alternatively, you can always boost your collection with the latest board game deals.