Hasbro CEO, D&D DM, and self-professed "AI bull" Chris Cocks says AI is "supercharging fandom" which is "just net good for the brand"

News
By
published

Despite D&D's anti AI statement, Cocks seems to suggest the company should bring in more artificial intelligence tools for DMs

Chris Cocks with a transformer grimmacing behind him
(Image credit: Angela Weiss | Getty)

As a D&D Dungeon Master, a lot of the skills Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks utilizes on a daily basis are relatively transferable: Leading teams into new territory, storytelling, and taking down mimics (of a very different sort). However, despite Cocks' dedication to his role as a DM in one of the best tabletop RPGs around, his opinions seem to be at odds with the Dungeons & Dragons franchises' official statement around the use of artificial intelligence.

As the former lead of Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast unit, Cocks has been playing D&D for 40 years at this point. In his most recent campaign playing with his sales team, he's currently dabbling in a Scooby Doo-style adventure complete with an elaborate, SFX-infused powerpoint presentation. This he reveals in a recent interview with Semafor (The CEO Signal), in which he talks a little about the responsibilities that come along with being both a DM and a CEO.

"Leading a campaign in D&D, the players have to trust that you have an outcome in store for them, and you’re not going to do a total party wipe, as fun as that might be for a DM." The same can be said for leading any teams involved in the creation of some of the best board games around – they need to know that you're not just out to get them. This is something that Hasbro's D&D brand has exemplified in its anti AI statement from two years back, which was put in place to protect artists from having their work stolen by web-scraping AI. The statement reads:

"For 50 years, D&D has been built on the innovation, ingenuity, and hard work of talented people who sculpt a beautiful, creative game. That isn't changing. Our internal guidelines remain the same with regards to artificial intelligence tools: We require artists, writers, and creatives contributing to the D&D TTRPG to refrain from using AI generative tools to create final D&D products. We work with some of the most talented artists and creatives in the world, and we believe those people are what makes D&D great."

Almost in complete opposition to the statement, Cocks makes it clear that he believes AI is "a great leveler for user-generated content," having used it extensively in his own D&D campaigns. While using AI generated content for your own private games is generally permissible in the D&D community, his praising of it as a tool will undoubtedly concern many a fan. "It’s supercharging fandom," Cocks notes around player and DM use of AI tools. "I think that’s just net good for the brand."

Monster Manual art showing a multi-headed elemental creature battling knights in a city

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In speaking about certain AI platforms' failure to compensate creators, Cocks says "I think that’s solvable." He notes that he could see AI models becoming more prominent for Hasbro, through D&D campaign-enriching subscription services for DMs, for example.

In the interview, Cocks speaks a little around Hasbro's "Pivot back to play" – his plan to refocus after he admits the company had been pushing "the pendulum way too far towards the storytelling side". He says the refocus was one of his best moves since the company's concentration on storytelling "badly defocused us on investing in design and innovation [...] and developing our talent." The pivot involved cutting content spending by 95% thanks to a capital-light licensing strategy.

Wizards of the Coast's official statement around artificial intelligence strictly positions the brand as a no AI zone, but with Hasbro's own CEO singing its praises and tossing around the potential for AI integrations for DMs, there's a lot of potential for the former Microsoft marketing exec's pivot toward play to take a far more tech-fuelled direction in the future.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best D&D books, or the best D&D gifts.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Guildmaster Rhys and others look on mockingly as a recruit falls flat on their face
Ex-D&D Designer says the OGL controversy has possibly rendered the game permanently “uncool”
ENNIEs badges beside a dragons hoard of dice
ENNIES tabletop RPG award makes a U-turn on AI submission policy
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction's Josef Fares thinks game devs should embrace AI: "I can understand the fact that some people could lose their jobs, but that goes for every new technology"
Screenshots from the Legend in the Mist TRPG
D&D is "Great for sh*ts & giggles, but it's so saturated with magic that magic doesn't matter" says Legend in the Mist's lead designer
A monster riding a giant scorpion roars in front of a crouching dragon creature
5 additions that would make me excited for D&D Sigil
Screenshots from the Fame &amp; Fable Kickstarter
Fame & Fable is a post-lockdown D&D Dungeon Master's baby, born of "homebrew characters, monsters, and artefacts"
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Chris Cocks with a transformer grimmacing behind him
Hasbro CEO, D&D DM, and self-professed "AI bull" Chris Cocks says AI is "supercharging fandom" which is "just net good for the brand"
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
Red Rising game box and components
From the designer of Scythe, this board game has dropped to its lowest price of just $11
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
Latest in News
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
Chris Cocks with a transformer grimmacing behind him
Hasbro CEO, D&D DM, and self-professed "AI bull" Chris Cocks says AI is "supercharging fandom" which is "just net good for the brand"
More about tabletop gaming
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice

I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface

Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face

You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
See more latest
Most Popular
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
A screenshot of a castle in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords dev confirms "castles and sieges are now in the works" for the city builder, as well as a new map that could get its own game mode in the future
Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version
Death Stranding 2 trailer showing Sam shooting at an enemy
Hideo Kojima aims to beat the ‘walking simulator’ allegations as Death Stranding 2 releases combat-heavy trailer
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"