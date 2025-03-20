F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"

News
By published

The would-be legislation appears to be based on unsubstantiated rumors of kids using litterboxes in schools

Boko the Bobcat
(Image credit: Texas State University)

Texas Representative Stan Gerdes presented a piece of prospective legislation, known as the Forbidding Unlawful Representation of Roleplaying in Education (F.U.R.R.I.E.S) Act, to the Texas House of Representatives on March 13. While aimed at schoolchildren who engage in "Barking, meowing, hissing, or other animal noises that are not human speech; and licking oneself or others for the purpose of grooming or maintainance," the wording of the act means it has the potential to target Texan childrens' beloved D&D and LARPing groups, since the hobbies involve roleplaying and displays of "non-human behaviour."

The F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act seeks to weed out "any non-human behavior by a student, including presenting himself or herself [ah, yes, the two genders] on days other than exempt days, as anything other than a human being." There are some specific exemptions listed, such as Halloween and school mascots – many of which are animals meant to do animal things by way of cheering and promoting varsity (and junior varsity) sports teams. There are no exemptions, however, when it comes to free self-expression, roleplay-based gamification within the curriculum, or the tabletop RPG pastime as a whole.

It's the "anything other than a human being" part that could cause some real issues as Dungeons & Dragons is highly likely to fall into that category, with only a single playable species being human.

Imagine being forced to play a D&D campaign where everyone played a human and only interacted with other humans. It's every Dungeon Master's worst nightmare. Seriously people, THINK OF THE CHILDREN!

Monster Manual art showing pirates pushing one off the plank

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

The F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act appears to have stemmed from unfounded rumors that litterboxes were being installed in school bathrooms due to an influx of children identifying as anthropomorphic animals. For long-time D&D players, this will undoubtedly bring back memories of the unsubstantiated Satanic Panic of the '80s, which revolved around Dungeons & Dragons being marked as an ungodly hobby that drew children into a world of rituals, witchcraft, and the like.

Included in the list of items that would be prohibited from being used in a "personal or outward display" by the act are tails, animal-like ears, leashes, collars, and "other accessories designed for pets," as well as any kind of fur, "other than naturally occurring human hair or a wig made to look like human hair".

The act stands to persecute not only children who present themselves with "physiological features that have not historically been assigned to the homo sapiens species through a means of natural biological development," but also staff who refuse to enforce the act. Violations could incur fines of $10,000 against the district in question for the first violation, and $25,000 for subsequent missteps.

For more recommendations, why not check out the best board games, or if you're looking to roleplay without alerting the all-seeing eye, why not try some solo RPGs.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens
Freelance writer

Katie is a freelance writer with almost 5 years experience in covering everything from tabletop RPGs, to video games and tech. Besides earning a Game Art and Design degree up to Masters level, she is a designer of board games, board game workshop facilitator, and an avid TTRPG Games Master - not to mention a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Drow and Tiefling Toughs
D&D community wrestles over lack of Orc and Drow stat blocks in the 2025 Monster Manual: "They should have also removed the goblins, lizardfolk, gith, centaurs, bugbears, hobgoblins, kenku, and kobolds"
Characters from Last Train to Bremen
Designer of TRPG about anthro animals escaping a devilish deal acknowledges stereotypes in both band culture and animal folklore
A wide collection of monsterous playable characters from Battlezoo Ancestries Living Legends
Play as a Mindflayer or a swarm of bees in this upcoming D&D supplement from a Pathfinder 2E co-creator
Fluff n&#039; Fury Kickstarter material - a bear holding two huge modded guns
Take down the motherfluffling system with this Cy_Bear Punk TRPG
Photo of the Glumdark book
Come all ye metalheads, behold this system-agnostic TRPG sourcebook for my fellow chaos goblins
The Church of Doom zine open with art shown off
6 of the most metal tabletop RPG campaigns crowdfunding right now
Latest in Tabletop Gaming
Boko the Bobcat
F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement
This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
Tales from The Loop illusrtations
Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Thanara&#039;s Throne room made in Sigil
D&D Beyond's Sigil software isn't the worst VTT around, but it has a long way to go to compete with other 3D map makers
Xanathar&#039;s Guide book
Save up to $55 on these three essential D&D 5e sourcebooks
Brennan Lee Mulligan smiling and shaking his fists
"I'm not trying to escape s**t": Brennan Lee Mulligan on why D&D isn't escapism to him
Latest in News
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Idris Elba
A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cinematic lead endured a "personal nightmare" bringing Idris Elba to life because of his "very specific eyebrows" – "how he moves them is amazing"
Ark: Survival Evolved
Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed
Boko the Bobcat
F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act could stand to persecute Texas school D&D and LARP groups, in attempts to weed out "any non-human behavior"
Mario Super Sluggers
Nintendo history comes full circle as it puts the Switch 2 logo on the baseball team its late president Hiroshi Yamauchi bought 33 years ago
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Voice acting is "complete" on Invincible season 4, which is a major boost to its 2026 release plans
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode
More about tabletop gaming
Illustrations from Obojima D&amp;D supplement

This gorgeous Ghibli-style Dungeons & Dragons 5e campaign setting just dropped on D&D Beyond
Tales from The Loop illusrtations

Save up to 50% on the Tales from The Loop board game and TTRPG: dive into more strange stories wrought by The Electric State author
Side view of Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a wooden desk

How does Rapid Trigger work? Instant repeat presses explained
See more latest
Most Popular
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Idris Elba
A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cinematic lead endured a "personal nightmare" bringing Idris Elba to life because of his "very specific eyebrows" – "how he moves them is amazing"
Ark: Survival Evolved
Just days after hinting at Ark 2, a new AI-generated trailer for Ark: Survival Evolved's upcoming aquatic DLC drops – and fans aren't impressed
Spyro the Dragon speedrunner Dayoman
Spyro the Dragon speedrunner caps off a 5-month grind with a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows' open world rivals Red Dead Redemption 2's attention to detail thanks to snow that melts in real time in sunny weather
Mario Super Sluggers
Nintendo history comes full circle as it puts the Switch 2 logo on the baseball team its late president Hiroshi Yamauchi bought 33 years ago
The Mandalorian and Grogu
The Mandalorian and Grogu has the lowest budget of any theatrical Star Wars movie since Disney bought Lucasfilm
Two Helldivers pull a classic fart gag
Helldivers 2 boss outlines the single design trick that eventually led to his breakout success: "This works, I think we're gonna be rich someday"
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Voice acting is "complete" on Invincible season 4, which is a major boost to its 2026 release plans
Once Upon a Puppet
The emotional journey behind indie adventure Once Upon a Puppet reinvents puzzle-platforming through a magical, theatrical lens
Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again fans have a Bullseye and Punisher theory after Frank Castle's appearance in the latest episode