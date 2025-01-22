Disney Lorcana is getting weird in 2025, and I'm here for it

Ravensburger has laid out what its 2025 will look like during the London Toy Fair, and the roadmap includes some pretty wild additions.

Based on the show's reveals, this is going to be a busy year. First came glimpses of packaging and art for the initial set of 2025, 'Archazia's Island' – including original character Archazia herself in a mind-bending setting. Then we got our first peek at June's 'Reign of Jafar,' complete with its tease of a more villainous focus. Finally, Lorcana's Q3 release ('Fabled') broke cover. Although there's not much to go on where the latter is concerned, it leans into a fairytale theme and promises a good jumping-on point for new Disney Lorcana players.

Here's a breakdown of everything we saw.

Archazia's Island

In terms of Archazia's Island, artwork indicates that things are getting weird for one of the best card games. The owl-like Archazia is already a trippy concept with their glowing eyes and mask-like face, but it's their home that's frying my noodle. This is a place M.C. Escher would be proud of, and it openly laughs in the face of gravity. Or logic. I dig it. Throw in this set's focus on cute critters and I will very much be seated.

We also got to see the designs for this set's product range. Encanto's Mirabel returns for an encore here, and she's joined by Bolt the dog (remember them?) across booster pack illustrations. As for the precons, we're getting a mix of either steampunk Belle and scholarly Beast or a Godzilla-sized Iago alongside Jafar in his Reign of Jafar getup. Speaking of which…

Reign of Jafar

We didn't receive too much info on the second set of 2025, but we know it'll feature the titular baddie getting up to no good. Indeed, it feels as if this is going to be more villainous than other releases; the blurb states that "Jafar has taken over Archazia’s Island, corrupting the beautiful haven into his menacing fortress. His reign may just be the greatest threat that Lorcana has faced!"

Fabled

Players got a glimpse into the future with the final tease of London Toy Fair, and a poster for a Lorcana set due to arrive later in 2025 was shown off. We know next to nothing about Fabled beyond its fairytale style (artwork depicts Mickey and Minnie in fantasy costumes riding a carousel) and a blurb on the official Lorcana site that says it is a "welcome to Lorcana, a realm where magical stories come to life. Whether this is your first time playing the game, or you're returning to team up with a few new pals, there's something for everyone in Fabled!"

