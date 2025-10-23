Critical role 4 newcomer says she's in "a race to the bottom" with one of her co-stars: "I made the mistake of thinking I could out-troll him"

Critical Role campaign 4 star Whitney Moore says she's in "a race to the bottom" with co-star Sam Riegel to determine who'll have to invest in their character's more serious side first.

In an interview with Wargamer, Moore, who joined the main cast in Campaign 4 (after a number of guest appearances) as Tyranny, explained how her character is partnered up with longstanding cast member Sam Riegel's Wicander. Unfortunately, that has some potentially tricky ramifications at the table: "Sam Riegel and I are a duo, and I made the mistake of thinking that I could out-troll him, so now we're in a race to the bottom to see who can be the voice of reason first."

Moore's explanation for how that partnership plays out on screen is that Tyranny is "pretty new to the plane that she's on." Wicander is something of a "model for her," and as such, his behavior is "rubbing off on her a bit." As the campaign progresses, however, Moore says she's "hoping to dig into" the character's shifting loyalties.

It could be a while before we get to see those ideas manifest - Critical Role campaigns tend to run for multiple years and hundreds of episodes, and that's when they're not catering to a 13-person rotating cast. And given new DM Brennan Lee Mulligan's willingness to kill off his main characters, there's every chance Tyranny doesn't get to the end of her arc.

